[ LETTERS ]

Macron a victory for Taiwan

French president-elect Emmanuel Macron’s election victory has been greeted with relief by European governments and markets, but challenges still loom.

To effect proposed reforms, the next agenda item would be to secure a majority in the legislative elections on June 11 and 18. The Opinionway-SLPV polls look optimistic. What then?

Dealing with Frances’ economic frustration would be a priority for the new president. Macron is aware of this.

During his visit to a Whirlpool Co factory in Amiens, France, that is to be closed, he was greeted with jeers. He later tweeted “MLP [National Front presidential candidate Marine Le Pen] = 10 mins with her supporters at a parking lot in front of cameras; me = 1 hr 15 mins of work with the union without reporters, 7/05 [May 7] you choose.”

“France’s recovery will take time,” he added.

High unemployment has exacerbated economic conditions for young people, as well as immigrants living in the banlieues.

Notable French political scientist Gilles Kepel said that faced with jobless unrest and disintegration, isolated young Salafi muslims could become increasingly susceptible to radicalization, posing a potential threat to national security.

A Macron presidency would favor steady relations between Taiwan and France. For instance, education is an area in which the two nations have enjoyed much mutual cooperation.

Ministry of Education data show that France is the most popular destination in continental Europe for Taiwanese students. More surprisingly, as of 2012, more than 1,200 French students have studied in Taiwan every year, making France the largest source of incoming students from Europe.

With this in mind, Macron’s openness to multiculturalism and globalization could bring greater prospects for renewing or prolonging initiatives, such as working-holiday agreements, cultural exchanges and direct flight arrangements.

Claire Wang

Taipei

Titles and nationality

I am writing in regards to the article on titles and nationality (“US’ NAS mislabels nationality of vice president, academic,” May 4, page 1). While I understand that Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁), along with many other Taiwanese, might have a strong opinion on this issue, it is the height of absurdity that Chen, the vice president of the Republic of China (ROC), would insist on the nomenclature of “Taiwan.”

Perhaps His Excellency — for that is his correct honorific — has forgotten the name of the government he represents.

This objection, of course, is rooted in aversion to the implication that Taiwan is in any way beholden to the illegitimate communist regime in Beijing. It is not. That said, the “China” of “Taiwan, China” could just as easily refer to the legitimate government of China, based in Taipei. If his nation were labeled “Taiwan, PRC [People’s Republic of China]” I would understand the objection, but that is not the case.

His Excellency is an official of the government of the Republic of China. If he takes issue with that, perhaps he should have become an independence activist rather than the vice president of China.

Of course, one could argue that accepting the nomenclature “Taiwan, China” implies that the ROC legitimately governs Taiwan, an implication His Excellency may wish to avoid. In that case, is it not true that to change the label to “Taiwan” would imply that the ROC and Taiwan are one and the same? That the ROC, being synonymous with “Taiwan,” is Taiwan’s legitimate government? That seems hardly palatable from a pan-green standpoint.