Trump unwittingly endorsing Xi

By Brahma Chellaney

US President Donald Trump’s approach to foreign policy — based on tactics and transactions, rather than strategic vision — has produced a series of dazzling flip-flops. Lacking any guiding convictions, much less clear priorities, Trump has confounded the US’ allies and strategic partners — particularly in Asia — jeopardizing regional security in the process.

To be sure, some of Trump’s reversals have brought him closer to traditional US positions. In particular, he has declared that NATO is “no longer obsolete,” as it supposedly was during his campaign. That change has eased some of the strain on the US’ relationship with Europe.

However, in Asia — which faces serious security, political and economic challenges — Trump’s reversals have only exacerbated regional volatility. With so many political flashpoints threatening to trigger violent conflict, the last thing Asia’s leaders need is another strategic wild card. Yet, in Trump, that is precisely what they have.

The US president has shown himself to be more mercurial than the foul-mouthed Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte or the autocratic Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平). Even the famously impulsive North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un seems almost predictable by comparison.

Perhaps the most consistent feature of Trump’s foreign policy is his obsession with gaining short-term advantage. In one recent tweet, he asked why he should label China a currency manipulator, when the Chinese are working with the US to rein in North Korea.

Days earlier, he had called the Chinese “world champions” of currency manipulation.

That tweet may offer additional insight into Trump’s Asia policy. It highlights North Korea’s sudden emergence as Trump’s main foreign-policy challenge, suggesting that the strategic patience pursued by former US president Barack Obama could be replaced by a more accident-prone policy of strategic tetchiness.

This reading is reinforced by US Vice President Mike Pence’s claims that the recent low-risk, low-reward US military strikes in Syria and Afghanistan demonstrate US “strength” and “resolve” against North Korea.

Such claims reflect a lack of understanding that, when it comes to North Korea, the US has no credible military option, because any US attack would result in the immediate devastation of South Korea’s main population centers.

The Trump administration’s current strategy — counting on China to address the North Korea challenge — will not work, either. After all, North Korea has lately been seeking to escape China’s clutches and pursue direct engagement with the US.

Given the bad blood between Xi and Kim, it seems that Trump’s best bet might be some version of what he proposed during the campaign: Meeting with Kim over a hamburger. With the North Korean nuclear genie already out of the bottle, denuclearization may no longer be a plausible option. Yet a nuclear freeze could still be negotiated.

Trump’s reliance on China to manage North Korea will not just be ineffective; it could actually prove even more destabilizing for Asia. Trump, who initially seemed eager to challenge China’s hegemonic ambitions, now seems poised to cede more ground to the country, compounding a major foreign-policy mistake on the part of Obama’s administration.

Of all of Trump’s reversals, this one has the greatest geostrategic significance, because China will undoubtedly take full advantage of it to advance its own objectives. From its growing repression of political dissidents and ethnic minorities to its efforts to upend the territorial “status quo” in Asia, China constantly tests how far it can go. Under Obama, it got away with a lot. Under Trump, it could get away with even more.