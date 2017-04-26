Finding alternatives to modern, civilized ways of punishment

By Ross Douthat / NY Times News Service

Last week, Arkansas, which had not carried out executions since 2005, put to death Ledell Lee for the crime of murdering Debra Reese in 1993. Why now — 11 years after the last execution, 24 years after the crime? It was because the chemicals used for lethal injection were about to expire.

Reasonable people can disagree on the death penalty, but everyone should recognize the dark absurdity of an execution timetable set by a drug’s expiration date.

That absurdity provides a useful opening for an entry in my ongoing series of implausible proposals: Our modern way of punishment should be reconsidered and punishments long dismissed as inhumane should be pondered as alternatives to medicalized executions and “civilized” incarceration.

That phrasing sounds too reasonable for the spirit of this series, so here is the more outrageous version: Bring back the stocks and the firing squad.

The tendency in modern criminal justice has been to remove two specific elements from the state’s justice: spectacle and pain.

During the 19th and early 20th centuries, pillories and stocks and whipping posts became museum pieces, the hangman and the firing squad were supplanted by more technical methods and punishment became something that happened elsewhere — in distant prisons and execution chambers, under professional supervision, far from the baying crowd.

All of this made a certain moral sense. However, the civilizing process did not do away with cruelty and in some ways it could exacerbate it. With executions, the science was often inexact and the application difficult, and when it went wrong, the electric chair or the gas chamber could easily become a distinctive kind of torture.

During the last century lethal injection, now the execution method of choice, had a higher “botch rate” by far than every other means of killing the condemned. Meanwhile, the lowest rate of failure — albeit out of a small sample size — belonged to that old standby: the firing squad.

Few prisoners face execution and anti-death penalty advocates might yet reduce that number to zero. However, botched injections are not the only ways in which we pile cruelties on the condemned.

The US prison system, which officially only punishes by restraint, actually subjects millions of Americans to waves of informal physical abuse — mistreatment by guards, violence from inmates, the tortures of solitary confinement, the trauma of rape — on top of their formal years-long sentences.

It is not clear that this method of dealing with crime succeeds at avoiding cruel and unusual punishment so much as it avoids making anyone outside the prison system see it. Nor is it clear that a different system, with a different and sometimes more old-fashioned set of penalties, would necessarily be more inhumane.

This is the — deliberately provocative — argument of Peter Salib, a judicial clerk on the 7th Circuit, in his new paper, Why Prison? An Economic Critique.

Salib’s claim is radical.

“We should not imprison people who commit crimes,” he wrote.

Instead, we should force criminals to work, under monitoring, in the highest-value available jobs in order to make financial restitution, while adding additional deterrence in the form of “nonmonetary sanctions.”

“This paper does not endorse any particular nonmonetary sanction,” Salib wrote, but added that “history presents a startling array of options, including: flogging, pillory, running the gauntlope, tarring and feathering, branding and many more.”