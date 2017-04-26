Trump’s 25 executive orders in 100 days lacking in substance

By Sabrina Siddiqui and Lauren Gambino / The Guardian, WASHINGTON

Since taking office on Jan. 20, US President Donald Trump has signed dozens of executive orders — aiming to fulfil a campaign pledge to undo what he called his predecessor’s “unconstitutional” acts and take unilateral action on the economy and immigration.

From the desk of the Oval Office to the podium at rallies filled with throngs of supporters, Trump has hailed his executive actions as “big stuff” and “very, very important.” The flick of his pen is promoted by the White House as a major “win” and a promise kept to voters.

“TRUMP TAKES ACTIONS TO GET WASHINGTON OUT OF THE WAY,” blared the subject line of one e-mail blast touting a rollback federal regulations.

However, an analysis of Trump’s executive actions as he nears the 100th day of his presidency on Saturday — which thus far includes 25 executive orders, 24 memorandums and 20 proclamations — show that Trump’s actions are more cosmetic than they are substantive.

Many of the actions establish big goals, but few provide legislative prescriptions. They order agency reviews and studies, ask for recommendations or tinker at the margins of existing law.

“A lot of it is for show,” said Cristina Rodriguez, a law professor at Yale University who covers constitutional and administrative law.

“Those orders don’t mean anything right now, necessarily, but it really depends in many cases on what the agencies come back with and whether the administration goes forward with and actually implements the recommendations,” she said. “Often the reviews result in a lot of paperwork.”

In many ways, Rodriguez said, Trump’s use of executive authority to break ground on his platform is hardly unusual, but the pomp and pageantry is uniquely “Trumpian.”

One such instructive moment arrived on Monday last week, when Trump visited Snap-on Tools in Kenosha, Wisconsin, to unveil his so-called “Buy American and Hire American” executive order with trademark showmanship.

At the rally, Trump promised to take a “sledgehammer” to what he said were job-killing regulations as he signed an executive order that would tighten rules around foreign worker programs.

Flanked by factory workers, Trump raised the signed order for all to see as the crowd showered him with applause.

At first glance, the move appeared to enact a critical portion of the populist agenda that resonated with the blue-collar workers who propelled him to victory. However, for all the fanfare, there was little in the order that paved the way for substantive changes.

The action directed federal agencies to “assess” the enforcement of existing guidelines that prioritize the use of US firms and goods, and to then “submit findings” within 150 days.

It similarly asked a group of relevant Cabinet secretaries to “as soon as practicable, suggest reforms” on eliminating fraud and abuse of the H-1B program that awards visas to highly skilled foreign workers.

In essence, the action amounted to a self-assessment by government agencies and a request by relevant Cabinet officials to look for ways to re-examine and consolidate existing rules.

The theme was set in motion on Trump’s very first day in office, when he issued an executive order before the cameras that was billed as a major step toward dismantling former US president Barack Obama’s signature healthcare law.

However, far from making good on his campaign vow to repeal Obamacare on “day one,” the action called on the US Department of Health and Human Services and federal agencies to weaken healthcare requirements “to the maximum extent permitted by law” — but provided no additional powers or authority to the federal government to follow through on its mandate.