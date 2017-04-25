[ LETTER ]

Rectify Taiwan’s name

Who are you? I am not who I am. Taiwanese receive the highest standard of education in the world, but do not know who they are. Names that can be named are not eternal names, they are changeable. If Taiwan wants to be recognized as a sovereign nation it must have a proper name.

On April 16, China’s CCTV labeled Taiwan’s table tennis team as “China Taipei” in the Asian Cup tournament held in Jiangsu, China.

Mainland Affairs Council Minister Katherine Chang (張小月) said China unilaterally changed it from “Chinese Taipei,” adding: “Taiwan is not part of China.”

Awesome; a strong statement to counter the rogue, but that is only lip service, not the fundamental solution.

The fundamental issue is the proper name of Taiwan. What is the difference between “Chinese Taipei” and “China Taipei?” They all mean Taiwan belongs to China or the Chinese. However, that is not true, for Taiwan does not belong to China or the Chinese, but to Taiwan and the Taiwanese.

On Jan. 3, the name of the Japan Interchange Association was changed to the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association, and last month the name of the Association of East Asian Relations was changed to the Association of Taiwan-Japan Relations.

However, the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Japan has kept its name; hopefully it will be renamed the “Taiwan Representative Office in Japan.”

Minister of Foreign Affairs David Lee (李大維) said negotiations with Tokyo are ongoing.

It requires the consent of both parties, with the same principal applying to the rest of representative offices, especially in the US.

The real challenge Lee faces is not just a simple name change, but clarifying the legal status of Taiwan.

The government of Taiwan named itself the Republic of China (ROC), claiming a historic territory covering China and Mongolia in its Constitution, but asked its allies to recognize it as the sovereign nation of Taiwan.

Is it not funny dressing in an ROC uniform, but asking the world to call it Taiwan?

The bottom line is: Is Taiwan a sovereign nation? What’s the relation of Taiwan and the ROC? Does the ROC own Taiwan’s sovereignty?

Japan has not had sovereignty over Taiwan since the end of World War II, when it renounced its sovereignty, but did not transfer it: It only named the US Military Government as the principal occupying power.

Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) was authorized by General Order No. 1 as the military power occupying Formosa and the Pescadores to maintain social order after the war, without being given any sovereignty. There is not a single document or international treaty that proves that the ROC owns Taiwan’s sovereignty.

Remember, sovereignty is only owned by government, not any individual.

However, which government legally represents Taiwan today, the ROC? It was kicked out by the People’s Republic of China in 1949, became a government in exile and then in 1972, left the UN due to UN Resolution 2758 and became an illusory government.

We have a dilemma, having the illusory government of the ROC and asking the US or Japan to recognize us as the Republic of Taiwan.

The US established the Insular Bureau in 1900 right after the US-Spanish War with plenty of experience and practice in dealing with insular issues, but Taiwan, not even established as a nation with sovereignty, is asking for official diplomatic recognition.