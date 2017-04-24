Scientists isolate genes that affect child rearing and monogamy

By Carl Zimmer / NY Times News Service

The oldfield mouse does not seem extraordinary. With soulful black eyes and tiny teacup ears, the rodent lives a humdrum life scurrying about meadows and beaches in the southeast of the US.

However, field biologists have long known that when it comes to sex and family life, this mouse is remarkable: Peromyscus polionotus is monogamous — an exception among mammals — and a solicitous parent.

Fathers and mothers will dig burrows together and build elaborate nests when pups are on the way; after they are born, the father will help tend to the pups, retrieving them when they fall out of the nest, licking them and huddling to keep them warm.

In a pioneering study published on Wednesday in the journal Nature, researchers at Harvard University identified a genetic basis for this distinctive behavior. It is the first time that scientists have linked DNA to variations in parenting habits among mammals.

Dieter Lukas, an evolutionary biologist at the University of Cambridge who was not involved in the research, hailed the study as a sophisticated tour de force, saying that uncovering these links “is like designing a tool to follow individual threads through a large colorful tapestry.”

The findings might one day help scientists make sense of how human couples bond and care for their children. Mammals share many of the genes governing the production of hormones and neurotransmitters in the brain.

Variations in how they function might explain why most species are promiscuous, why a few are monogamous — and why some, like humans, are somewhere in between.

“We can go from the bottom up and build our knowledge base, and then ask questions about human biology,” said Gene Robinson, a biologist at the University of Illinois who was not involved in the new work.

In the vast majority of mammal species, males mate with as many females as possible and offer no help with raising offspring. Oldfield mice belong to the about 5 percent of species in which a male forms a long-term bond with a single female and offers paternal care.

Hopi Hoekstra, an evolutionary biologist at Harvard University and senior author of the new study, first became aware of oldfield mice as she was digging through dusty old reports from naturalists.

Their closest living relatives, deer mice, dwell in forests instead of open spaces, she learned, and they live promiscuously instead of monogamously.

In the wild, deer mice and oldfield mice never interbreed.

However, the two species will do so in laboratory experiments if a single male and female are placed in a cage together. Their offspring are healthy and fertile.

Hoekstra realized that it might be possible to compare parenting behaviors in the two species and then see how their hybrid offspring behaved. The differences could lead the scientists to the genes influencing these behaviors in each species.

Andres Bendesky, a postdoctoral researcher at Harvard, began the research by observing as each mouse species raised its young in the lab. He tracked a number of parenting behaviors, from building a nest for pups to licking them.

Deer mice put in less parenting, but it was possible that the cause was not genetic. Perhaps they were neglected by their own mouse parents and the behavior was learned.

To compare nature and nurture, Bendesky and his colleagues moved deer mice pups into oldfield nests — and vice versa.