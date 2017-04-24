The Liberty Times Editorial: No need to drag out pension reform

The draft act on reforming the pension system for civil servants was on Wednesday sent to the Legislative Yuan’s Judiciary and Organic Laws and Statutes Committee for review.

However, before the review meeting, a brawl broke out outside the legislature as opponents of the bill tried to stop lawmakers from entering the legislative building.

Minister Without Portfolio and National Pension Reform Commission Deputy Convener Lin Wan-i (林萬億) later that day in a radio interview said that the pension reform bill would probably not pass the required three readings before the end of the legislative session, unless the legislature holds extra sessions.

How is it possible that such a small group of opponents can stall the government’s reform plan for a whole year?

It is only a matter of time before pension reform is completed, thanks to the broad consensus on the issue and the ruling party’s legislative majority.

While the bill is expected to bring long-term benefits, such as ensuring the sustainability of the pension funds and improving the nation’s financial well-being, if handled wisely, it could also bring the immediate benefit of increased public support for the government.

Whether the government can reap both the long and short-term benefits depends on how well it handles the reform.

The public needs the government to carry out the reform in an effective and efficient manner, rather than causing more problems than there already are — and that is how it will judge the government.

The most fundamental issue in civil servant pension reform is the unreasonably high income replacement ratio. Retired military personnel, public servants and public-school teachers must have understood a long time ago that the pension system needs to be reformed, as the experience of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development nations suggests.

The 18 percent preferential interest rate, another key issue, is a more delicate matter. The policy of offering public-sector retirees a higher interest rate on time deposits was announced in 1960, and the 18 percent interest rate was introduced in 1983.

In 2010, the government legalized the preferential interest rate despite lack of public support.

These policies are a legacy of the authoritarian era, as the government never consulted the public about such policies. That government has already stepped down and there is a new government in place, so there is no need to discuss the issue further.

Since pension reform is clearly necessary, what remains to be discussed is how to ensure the best and most immediate results. This should be one of President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) strong points, as it was part of her campaign promises and one of the reasons for the support she garnered.

To ensure the best outcome in pension reform, the government should prepare a plan before asking for opinions.

To ensure speedy reform, it must be willing to accept differing opinions, improve its plan and integrate other views. It must not be caught up in formality by perpetuating discussions and failing to come to a decision, or think that it can calm the opponents and change their minds by extending the process.

The Tsai administration took its time to send the pension reform bill to the Legislative Yuan.

However, this did not prevent violent protest from breaking out on Wednesday.