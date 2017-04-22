Fraud allegations taint online fundraising after UK terrorist attack

By Josh Halliday / The Guardian

It has become a familiar moment in the aftermath of any catastrophe — the appearance of a slew of online fundraising Web pages designed to funnel donations for the traumatized, injured and bereaved.

However, after doubts were raised over some JustGiving pages launched in the aftermath of the Westminster attack in London late last month, British government ministers have been urged to impose regulation — or face a growing risk of unscrupulous fraudsters taking advantage of tragedy.

Former British National Fraud Intelligence Bureau director David Clarke said fundraising sites must do more to protect users.

“Fraudsters are always looking for new ways to steal and launder dirty money, and we must ensure this vital service for good is not open to abuse by criminals. Government must act quickly and decisively to protect the goodwill of our charitable citizens,” Clarke said.

The call for regulatory oversight comes after JustGiving took the unprecedented step of seizing control of a page that had raised ￡17,000 (US$21,792), ostensibly set up in memory of Westminster victim Aysha Frade, after donors noticed that the person who set up the page had the same name as a woman convicted of fraud.

About a dozen pages raising money for the victims’ families remain active on JustGiving, having raised close to ￡8,000 in total.

One of the pages was removed after concerns reported to JustGiving that it had used plagiarized text and was claiming to raise money for British charity HHUGS, which told the Guardian it had no connection to the page.

A JustGiving spokesman said there was “no way the page could be fraudulent,” because any money raised would have gone to the charity, rather than the individual who had set up the page.

The site has said it would “quarantine” all money raised for the Westminster victims to ensure it reaches the intended beneficiaries.

In a separate case last week, a 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of fraud over a GoFundMe page that raised more than ￡20,000 following a petition to keep a police dog with its handler in Shropshire, England.

Concerns were raised when someone purporting to be a freelance journalist named Jacob Windsor set up a fundraising page and then linked a GoFundMe page to the Change.org petition set up by Jennie Evans, the daughter of retiring police officer David Evans.

The petition attracted more than 140,000 signatures and was supported by Angie Best, the ex-wife of former British soccer player George Best.

Anti-fraud experts have warned that scammers are increasingly finding it easy to exploit the rise in online giving on fundraising sites, which contribute significantly to the more than ￡2.4 billion donated online annually in Britain.

However, despite the growing popularity of sites such as JustGiving and GoFundMe, they do not face the same regulatory oversight as other charitable organizations.

The obvious body to oversee the sites would be the British Fundraising Regulator, set up two years ago and chaired by veteran TV executive Michael Grade.

Yet, a spokesman told the Guardian that it was “not clear that commercial crowdfunding or giving platforms [which are commercial operations] fall within our remit, which is first and foremost about fundraising by charities.”

The spokesman added that the regulator would assess whether JustGiving falls within its remit before deciding whether to investigate the fraud concerns following the Westminster attack.