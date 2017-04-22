Subsidies for private childcare?

By Lin Chia-lung and Lue Jen-der 林佳龍，呂建德

The declining birth rate is a serious problem facing society. It has implications not just for the labor force, but also for the sustainability of the nation’s social welfare system. The imbalance in the ratio between the population contributing to the state’s pension and care systems and the number of elderly people requiring support is causing significant problems.

Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) has established an office tasked with slowing the effects of the declining birth rate. The office, headed by former minister of health and welfare Lin Tzou-yien (林奏延), will seek to coordinate resources to provide childcare subsidies and deal with daycare availability.

Lin has said that he believes the government should use public funds to subsidize privately operated childcare providers so that they will cost the same as their state-provided equivalents.

Lin’s suggestion raises several questions.

Aside from problems inherent in the state’s involvement in childcare subsidies and other financial assistance, a key question is how the government would be able to regulate the market price to prevent childcare costs from rising in proportion to the addition of subsidies.

When formulating its childcare policy, the government should study the experience of the Taichung City Government, which has implemented an integrated public-private childcare system.

The idea of a public childcare system has been discussed for some years, yet a common problem that such a policy comes up against is the eye-wateringly high cost of providing a comprehensive, state-funded system, in addition to the large amount of space and the significant human resources that it would require.

Although the New Taipei City Government promotes public childcare facilities, it is only able to provide childcare for roughly 4 percent of the city’s children. Parents must apply and wait for their names to be drawn from a list; it is a slow process and these parents cannot afford to wait.

Perhaps it is time that the problem is approached from a different angle. One solution would be to create a community-based childcare system: Government, market and families working in unison to solve the problem.

The government, through subsidies, would be able to reduce the cost of childcare for families, without a corresponding regulation of market prices, subsidies will simply end up lining the pockets of businesspeople, instead of helping alleviate the financial burden families face.

If such a situation were allowed to develop, the government might fail to get more parents to use childcare. Many of the younger generation, seeing that they would have to perform this role by themselves, would still feel unable to raise a family, as is the situation now.

Taichung’s childcare system based on the idea that childcare provision is a form of social investment — that welfare must be treated as an investment and not simply as a provision of childcare subsidies.

The Taichung City Government is also investing in other areas of childcare in the hope of creating a positive chain reaction that will improve different aspects of the city’s childcare services.

Steps to improve the public childcare system must be complemented by measures to regulate the market, preventing companies from arbitrarily raising their prices and making sure that parents can afford them.