British cabinet hopes to solidify support for Brexit in election

By Patrick Wintour / The Guardian

Of the many reasons British Prime Minister Theresa May supplied for calling a general election, the Conservative leader provided one particularly important one. She believes she still needs to convince her European counterparts that Brexit does indeed mean Brexit.

A Brexit mandate, delivering a large Conservative Commons majority, would sweep away the last hope that that the UK’s referendum decision in June last year could be reversed.

On this basis, a resounding majority for May would remove any motive for the EU negotiators to make the UK’s Brexit terms as unpalatable as possible in the belief that it would help UK voters realize the terms of Brexit are just too painful to accept.

It is true that among parts of the EU leadership and the European public, there remains a lingering belief — something more than wistful regret — that the British people can be helped to change their mind.

Even though Article 50 has been triggered, many EU lawyers believe a legal route is available for Britain to revoke Brexit, probably through a Commons vote in the winter of next year.

This belief that the UK made the wrong decision and can yet be persuaded not to go through with it, gripped Europe’s leadership from the start.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s chief of staff, Peter Altmaier, in the immediate wake of the referendum said that politicians in London “should have the possibility to reconsider the consequences of an exit.”

There is, after all, a long European history of second EU referendums in the wake of “incorrect results,” including in Ireland and France.

As recently as last month, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said he hoped the UK would rejoin the EU.

“The day will come when the UK will re-enter the EU boat,” he said.

The European Parliament’s chief negotiator, Guy Verhofstadt, in a speech in Brussels predicted that young Britons would come to see the referendum as a “catfight in the Conservative Party that got out of hand” and described Brexit as “a loss of time, a waste of energy, stupidity.”

EU Council President Donald Tusk has said he would be the happiest man alive if Britain decided to think again.

“After the decision in the UK we have to respect the decision of the referendum,” he said. “If it is reversible or not, this is in the British hands. I would be the happiest one if it [reversed], but we now have to start our formal works.”

Even France, the country most willing to impose tough Brexit terms, believes the UK only voted as it did due to the “lies of Brexiteers.”

French Minister of Foreign Affairs Jean-Marc Ayrault was blunt enough about British Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Boris Johnson.

“You know very well what his style and method are,” Ayrault said of his British counterpart. “During the [Brexit] campaign, you know he told a lot of lies to the British people and now it is him who has his back against the wall.”

In response, former British commissioner to the EU Lord Hill said: “I think there is a surprisingly widely held view that Britain might still decide to stay in. And I think that partly explains why previously Donald Tusk has talked about it as hard Brexit or no exit.”

“I think they also believe when people start to look at the practical consequences of disentangling ourselves from this very complicated relationship, then maybe we will think again,” he said.