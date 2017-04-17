[ LETTER ]

Let me go home

I fully sympathize with the family, friends and Taiwanese people on the detention of Lee Ming-che (李明哲) in China, but I have to say that I have been held hostage now in Taiwan for five months and 10 days.

Twenty-five days of those I spent in a horrible detention center. I was accused, but went to court and was pronounced innocent in a business dispute from 13 years ago.

I was arrested on Nov. 5 last year when I came to Taiwan for a three-day holiday with my wife.

I have not seen my son in more than five months, I have lost my business, my home, have had to spend all I had, and I am innocent.

However, because I am not allowed to travel, my entire family, my life’s work and my career have been destroyed forever.

I am 57, had never previously been in court, have a blank criminal record and was found innocent in Taiwan.

It is against all human rights to stop me from being with my family, doing my work and having my life.

This dispute is 13 years old and relates to a a small matter, so why destroy my life and those of my son and my wife? It is not reasonable. It is inhumane.

I am asking for support from the people of Taiwan to let me go home, as you want Lee to come home.

Robert Maes

Taipei