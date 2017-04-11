The Liberty Times Editorial: Chiang Kai-shek’s place in history

Thursday last week marked the anniversary of Chiang Kai-shek’s (蔣介石) death. Once again, the public witnessed his disciples and followers pledging their eternal loyalty to their great leader, with homages at Chiang’s mausoleum, memorials and forums.

Since the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) is also electing its chairperson this year, candidates have been verbally attacking each other, putting the internecine party struggles on public display.

A KMT official unhappy with statements by some party members and former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) that Chiang shares responsibility for the 228 Incident said that party members, when asked about Chiang’s role, should issue this standard response: “Chiang Kai-shek was not the murderer behind the 228 Incident; he was the first among warriors protecting Taiwan.”

This “standard response” does not conform to facts and makes no sense, and issuing such a statement after Taiwan had just marked the 70th anniversary of the 228 Incident makes it clear that the KMT — after having lost its hold on the government and the legislature — continues to stand opposed to Taiwan and Taiwanese, and to stubbornly stay on its road to nowhere.

Historically, Chiang was responsible for a large number of deaths in China, and he is one of the 20th century’s four biggest mass murderers, alongside Joseph Stalin, Mao Zedong (毛澤東) and Adolf Hitler. He also brought serious harm to Taiwanese lives and property. From the 228 Incident and the White Terror era to the decades of martial law, innumerable Taiwanese suffered from his cruelty. Calling him a butcher, dictator and murderer is very appropriate.

With regards to the 228 Incident, official files that have been made public show that it was Chiang who ordered the dispatch of troops to Taiwan to suppress Taiwanese demands for reform, eliminate the local elite and indiscriminately kill innocent people, resulting in mass murder.

Chiang did not kill these people with his own hands, but it was done by Chen Yi (陳儀), who had been appointed by Chiang and who controlled the military government in Taiwan at the time. Moreover, Chiang agreed with Chen’s request for troops to suppress the public and ordered Chen to dispose of the matter expediently. He sanctioned the killings and violence carried out by Chen, Peng Meng-chi (彭孟緝) and other military leaders.

Saying that Chiang bears the main responsibility for the 228 Massacre is a fair assessment.

The KMT has claimed that Chiang protected Taiwan. After World War II ended, Chiang accepted the Japanese forces’ surrender in Taiwan on the orders of Allied Forces commander-in-chief general Douglas MacArthur. However, he then occupied Taiwan and included it in Chinese territory. In doing so, he completely ignored the will of Taiwanese and deprived them of their right to choose to establish their own nation after the war, as countries in the region established their independence one after another.

Even worse, Chiang brought with him the turmoil and disaster of the Chinese Civil War, which caused hyperinflation and brought economic, social and political chaos to Taiwan. If it had not been for the outbreak of the Korean War, which convinced the US to change its position and support Chiang because of its opposition to communism, Taiwan would not have been able to turn the tide and overcome the crisis.