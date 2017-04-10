Pressure on China after Trump-Xi meeting

By Joseph Tse-hei Lee 李榭熙

There are many ways of interpreting the outcome of the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) in Florida last week.

There was no joint press conference about bilateral relations like the one Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe held in February.

The US and China clearly failed to resolve their disagreement on geopolitical, diplomatic and economic issues.

As a confluence of crises in Syria and North Korea has escalated and destabilized global politics, the US has found little common ground with China.

In February, China supported Russian opposition to a UN Security Council resolution that would have imposed further economic sanctions on Syria for the use of chemical weapons in its civil war. This marked the seventh veto by China and Russia to defend the Syrian regime against international pressure.

On Tuesday, the Syrian army launched a deadly gas attack against rebels and civilians. The US, Britain and France immediately drafted a resolution to condemn Syria and called for a vote at the UN Security Council.

Because of Russian and Chinese noncooperation on Thursday, the council failed to reach unanimity and the draft resolution was withdrawn.

Several hours later, the US attacked the Syrian airfield allegedly used for the chemical assault with cruise missiles.

Trump’s decision to attack Syria took the world by surprise and achieved many objectives at once. While the attack took place during Trump’s state dinner for the Chinese president, it completely changed the tone and agenda of their meeting the next day.

First, Trump sent a clear warning to North Korea that the US would be prepared to act alone to resolve regional crises. This put China on the defensive regarding its close links with North Korea.

Since the US worries about North Korea’s increasing nuclear capabilities, it now appears willing to pursue a unilateral policy of direct military intervention. China now faces more pressure to discipline North Korea and produce a desirable outcome.

Second, Trump gave the media an optimistic statement on bilateral relations and accepted Xi’s invitation to visit Beijing later this year, but he appeared ready to face up to an assertive China.

Trump appears likely to continue former US president Barack Obama’s rebalancing policy in East Asia, interacting with China through longstanding alliances with Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia and various Southeast Asian states.

As a rising superpower, China has been reluctant to embrace US-influenced international norms and rules perceived to favor the West. However, universal ideas and values still play a role in shaping world politics. Many countries attracted by democratic ideals are willing to support US strategy.

The US strike on Syria has shifted great power relations and public opinion. On the diplomatic front, China’s failure to denuclearize North Korea and its refusal to condemn the Syrian chemical attack greatly undermine its image in Asia and unsettled neighboring countries.

With regards to North Korea, China now needs to prove itself a credible stakeholder in regional peacemaking. Otherwise, it may find it difficult to close the influence gap with the US and Russia.

Joseph Tse-hei Lee is a professor of history at Pace University in New York City.