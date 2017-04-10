Focusing on raising the birthrate

By Cho Chiung-yu 卓瓊鈺

The Ministry of the Interior periodically publishes an aging index which measures the number of people aged 65 or older per 100 people younger than 15. In February the index went over 100 for the first time, meaning that there are now more old people than young people.

While the government is vigorously promoting its updated “10 year long-term care 2.0 plan,” we must not overlook the fact that the falling birthrate might have an even greater impact on the nation.

When I was working as a physical therapist in the US 20 years ago, the percentage of older people in the US had reached 13 percent. Many who were older and had a disability needed treatment, creating high demand for physical therapists.

At that time, master’s graduates could apply for a green card after staying in the US for just six months, so many of my classmates stayed there to work.

At that time, the percentage of elderly people in Taiwan’s population had just reached 7 percent, and the government had not even started thinking about the issue of long-term care.

Wind forward 20 years and the proportion of elderly people in the US has crept up to 14.8 percent, while in Taiwan it has nearly doubled and is approaching 14 percent, making Taiwan one of the fastest-aging nations in the world.

To cut the old-age dependency ratio, apart from popularizing the idea of successful aging, other urgent tasks include reducing disability in elderly people and raising the birthrate.

Why is Taiwan’s birthrate so low? Young people’s unwillingness to get married and have children is an important factor and the rise of independent attitudes among women is another.

For example, one day when I went to the market to buy vegetables, a stallholder told me that he had five children who had had all passed the optimum age for getting married, being over 35 years old, but he only had one daughter-in-law and two grandchildren.

Why are young people so unwilling to get married and have children? It may be for the sake of personal freedom.

In the words of one of my former students, getting married is a big inconvenience and costs a lot of money, and then you have to get used to the other person, not to mention their family, and that is why he did not want to get married.

As for not having children, the main reasons are that wages are stagnant and parenting is a tough job. It costs NT$15,000 per month to pay for a childminder in Tainan, and even more in Taipei, so if you have two children, you will be paying more than a normal monthly salary just for daycare.

Premier Lin Chuan (林全) said this nation still has plenty of room for improvement with respect to childcare and the Ministry of Education plans to raise public daycare provision from 30 percent to 40 percent of children in the hope of lightening parents’ burden.

The spread of independent attitudes among women is another reason many talented women do not want to enter into marriage. Many women choose not to get married because they are busy pursuing their careers.

After all, if modern men will not let go of their traditional male chauvinist attitudes and do their share of housework and parenting, why should women give up their careers and promotion prospects to devote themselves to their families?

Clearly, promoting notions of gender equality is another way to encourage people to get married and have children.