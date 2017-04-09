South Sudanese child soldier tries to adjust to life at home

By Jeffrey Gettleman / NY Times News Service, BENTIU, South Sudan

The teenage boy walked off the airplane with two small rocks jammed into his ears. His head still hurt from the beatings and loud noises bothered him, but he did not want any earplugs, just those two little rocks.

He had no bags. His pants were dirty. He was the size of a man, but with the confusion of a child in his eyes. He had been drafted into a militia, captured by government soldiers, punched, kicked, whipped and stomped.

Now, after six long years, he was going home.

Stepping into a UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) truck and sliding across the long benchlike seats in the back, he looked terrified.

Using the boy’s first name, a UNICEF worker said: “Duop, can you hear me? You’re going to see your mom.”

Duop stared out the window and as the truck rumbled along a hard, jutted road, nobody else said a word.

South Sudan, the world’s youngest country, has not turned out the way it was supposed to, especially for its children. This nation was born in a halo of jubilation in 2011, but soon cracked open into brutal, ethnically driven warfare that has burned down schools, ripped apart families, put thousands of children under arms and disfigured, maimed and killed countless others.

Now the country is being stalked by famine, which tends to pick off the youngest. During Somalia’s famine in 2011, more than half of the quarter-million people who died were children under five.

As Herodotus wrote more than two millenniums ago: In peaceful times, children inter their parents. In war times, parents inter their children.

For South Sudan, it does not look as if the war times are going to end anytime soon, and even if they do, there will be permanent damage.

Duop is about 16. He has big hands, thin wrists, a shaved head and an oval face with a rounded chin. He is from the Nuer ethnic group and a village in the country’s north, near the town of Bentiu, where the savanna is relatively flat and the thorn bushes and scratchy elephant grass stretch to the horizon.

The heat has an almost physical presence. By 9am, it is 35°C. By noon, it is 43°C. The sunlight is blinding and unsparing, heavy and bewildering. During the hot hours of the day people hide under trees.

Duop was a child soldier, among the more than 10,000 toting rifles in South Sudan.

UNICEF officials said the rebels and the government military, which has been trained by the US, use child soldiers — some as young as 10 — and under international law using children that young is a war crime.

One reason Duop’s last name is not being included in this article is that UNICEF officials said he witnessed many war crimes.

The soldiers he saw committing these atrocities could easily hunt him down.

The full extent of what Duop experienced — and suffered — is a bit of a mystery. His family said that government soldiers punched him in the head repeatedly and kicked him in the face. He seems to have lost much of his hearing and the ability to talk.

He might also be hearing voices, said some of the aid workers struggling to bring him out of his shell.

This could be another reason for the rocks in Duop’s ears. He might be trying to keep the voices out.

Sometimes, when he is sitting alone, he suddenly laughs for no reason. Or scowls.

From numerous accounts pieced together from family members, it seems that Duop quit school about the age of nine, left home, joined a rebel militia, then joined the government army, defected, became a rebel again, was captured, beaten and tortured by government soldiers and then discarded. All this by his 17th birthday, though no one knows precisely when that will be.