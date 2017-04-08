Time for some KMT straight talk

By Jerome Keating

As May 20 approaches, the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) is again gearing up to select its chairperson. Concern fills the air and candidates are putting forth their positions. Former Taipei mayor Hau Lung-bin (郝龍斌) has said that the KMT must win at least two of the six special municipalities in next year’s local elections if it wants to stay in the game.

Former KMT vice chairman Steve Chan (詹啟賢) countered that the party’s blue funk can only be solved by gaining ground in the green south. Meanwhile, incumbent chairperson Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱) is going all out by preparing a wide-ranging platform of goals for the party.

Whomever the KMT chooses will impact the party’s future in Taiwan. However, from Taiwan’s side, deeper and more far-reaching questions must be answered in addition to who is the chairperson.

Does the KMT really have a central guiding thought or unifying, Taiwan-centric paradigm that not only governs its actions, but also justifies whether its members should be considered for any government office in Taiwan? And if so, how does this paradigmatic perception bring together the KMT’s supposed vision and the interrelated realities of democracy, Taiwan and China. It is a time for honesty and not euphemistic wordplay, something that has always been a problem for the KMT.

First of all, let the party begin with the matter of the Chinese Civil War. This may seem a strange starting point, as it ended in 1949 with the victory of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) over the KMT, but it opens the gates for the necessary related questions where honesty has often been lacking.

In 1949, the CCP created the People’s Republic of China (PRC) while the KMT fled to Taiwan, where it justified its one-party rule of the island under the name of the Republic of China (ROC) and its Constitution of 1947.

However, when the San Francisco Peace Treaty that ended World War II was formally signed in 1952, Japan gave up its rights to Taiwan, but did not specify giving the island to any nation, leaving the possibility that Taiwanese would finally have the right to self-determination under the charter of the UN. The seeds of a rights dispute are here and it begs the question: Is the KMT basically a party of squatters and carpetbaggers?

Japan would later make treaties with the ROC and the PRC after it had already surrendered Taiwan, but it could not give Taiwan to either of them since it had already surrendered Taiwan. A nation cannot give away a second time something that it no longer has.

Return then to the Chinese Civil War; what was it all about? Millions died in the struggle and the CCP won. However, the war between the KMT and CCP was never a fight for democracy in China. Instead, despite all the rhetoric, it was a war for control over China by two “megalomaniac leaders” who each basically wanted to be an emperor. Mao Zedong (毛澤東) fought under the banner of communist socialism and Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) under the banner of democracy, but while each gave lip service to a people’s democracy, neither really wanted the government of the people, by the people and for the people that Sun Yat-sen (孫逸仙) had advocated.

Civil war hostilities have long ceased. Nonetheless, on the CCP side, its position is quite simple and clear. It won the Chinese Civil War. And even though Japan did not give Taiwan to the PRC, the PRC considers Taiwan a part of “one China.” In short, it speaks of Taiwan as a renegade province, and if it declares independence, that declaration will justify the PRC declaring war on Taiwan.