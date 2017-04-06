Moscow plans to raze the homes of 1.6m people

By Alec Luhn / The Guardian, MOSCOW

In the 1970s, machinist Yevgeny Rudakov was living in a communal apartment with 30 people in north-central Moscow where “there was always a line for the toilet.”

He was also in line for his own apartment, through the institute where he worked. Finally his turn came and he and his wife were given a two-room apartment at 16 Grimau Street.

Built in 1957, the four-story, 64-apartment building is considered the first “Khrushchevka,” a kind of prefabricated, low-rise apartment block that was erected in the tens of thousands across the former Soviet Union and came to be called after then-Soviet Union premier Nikita Khrushchev. The colloquial term has come to apply to almost any late Soviet five-story residential building.

Now 16 Grimau Street, along with up to 7,900 other Soviet apartment blocks in Moscow, are to be torn down, in what is to be one of the largest urban resettlement programs in history.

With the backing of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has declared the program an “absolute necessity” to replace aging housing.

He promised the replacement apartments would be on average 20 percent larger.

However, to Rudakov it is just another example of profit taking precedent over heritage.

“This is the first housing block that Khrushchev built. They don’t have any regard for this now,” he said of his home. “Money comes before anything else.”

He added that he did not “know why Putin said” to tear such apartment blocks down.

“The building is good, the walls are thick,” he said.

Many residents have joined him in speaking out, fearful that the government would build huge housing towers rather than comfortable neighborhoods and resettle people far away from their current addresses.

Many of the Khrushchevka buildings could be renovated, they said.

The demolition project is driven by politics and profits, analysts said.

In addition, the federal legislation to give the Moscow City Government power to knock down entire neighborhoods has worrying implications for the rights of residents and small-business owners. Residents who do not sign an agreement to transfer ownership of their apartment within two months are to be taken to court.

“They are forcing people out, like under [former Soviet Union premier Joseph] Stalin,” housing advocate Lena Bogushch said.

Opposition advocate and former lawmaker Dmitry Gudkov said that the legislation would allow the government to tear down not only Soviet prefabricated apartment blocks, but also nearby “analogous” buildings.

When asked how the fate of nearby buildings would be decided, the author of the law, lawmaker Mikhail Degtyaryov, told TV Rain that a city commission would simply “take a neighborhood and circle” the whole thing for demolition.

“The law allows the program to be realized not in the interests of residents, but in the interests of the construction lobby,” Gudkov said.

Since Sobyanin took office in 2010, Moscow has tackled several huge urban development projects. It has refurbished Gorky Park, opened the Moscow Ring Railroad and started a 120 billion rouble (US$2.15 billion) renovation of 1 million square meters of streets. It has encouraged the demolition and redevelopment of gigantic Soviet industrial areas.

However, the program to renovate five-story buildings, as the city euphemistically calls it, would be by far the largest undertaking yet.