How to deal with ‘digital strip searches’ by US border agents

By Olivia Solon / The Guardian, SAN FRANCISCO

Last month, US-born NASA engineer Sidd Bikkannavar was pulled into additional screening when he entered the US after a two-week vacation in Chile.

He was taken into a room and told to hand over his phone and passcode.

He said that the phone belonged to NASA and contained important work-related data, but immigration officials insisted and handed him a document stating that the penalty for refusing was “detention.”

He eventually complied and they took his phone into a another room for 30 minutes before allowing him to leave.

Bikkannavar never found out why he was chosen for additional screening. He had not traveled to any of the Muslim-majority countries included in US President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

Cases like this are exploding. According to data from the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), searches of mobile phones by border agents grew from fewer than 5,000 in 2015 to 25,000 last year.

The DHS told the Guardian that there is an anomaly in last year’s data, but did not reveal how that changes the figures.

Anecdotal evidence indicates that searches have risen further in the wake of the election of Trump.

US border agents carry out these invasive searches without any warrant or even suspicion, going through text messages, social media accounts and photographs, while asking the owner about the people they are interacting with, their religious affiliations and travel patterns.

Experts credit the rise in searches to the increase in technical capacity at the US border.

“They are building capacity to routinely search as many devices as possible,” said Alex Abdo, senior staff attorney at the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University.

The lack of transparency over the process has led the free speech watchdog to file a freedom of information lawsuit, seeking to obtain the DHS’ rules for “suspicionless” searches of mobile devices.

The institute wants to know what exactly immigration officials are looking for and how they decide who to target.

‘RIDICULOUS SITUATION’

“There’s a basic privacy concern with forcing people to be subjected to a digital strip search simply for having crossed the nation’s borders,” Abdo said.

“It’s a ridiculous situation. The entire thing is terrible. All it’s doing is greatly exacerbating the racial profiling problem at the border,” said Asian Law Caucus staff attorney Christina Sinha, who provides legal representation for those unjustly impacted by sweeping US national security policies, many of whom are Muslims.

“People are incredibly vulnerable at the border,” she said. “People are coming off 20-hour flights, completely jet-lagged and stuck in this limbo land of the border and there’s an armed agent in front of you preventing you from coming into the country.”

In addition to going through people’s smartphones in person, US Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement can also confiscate devices for a further forensic examination. In this case agents can make full copies of all of the data on the phone, which can be shared with other government agencies.

The DHS has published test results from dozens of tools it can use to extract data from phones.

This gives rise to business concerns, particularly if devices used for work contain confidential information that could be copied and potentially leaked.