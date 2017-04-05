Conservative split over import tax risks Trump’s reform goal

By Nicholas Confessore and Alan Rappeport / NY Times News Service

One conservative group produced colorful flowcharts warning millennials that a “border adjustment” tax proposed by US House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan would raise prices on “the Jose Cuervo tequila that’s in your happy hour margarita.”

Three days later, a second conservative group kicked off a lobbying campaign saying it would amount to a US$1.2 trillion tax on seniors and the working poor.

The next day, still another group weighed in, issuing a news release that highlighted how Latinos would be “among those hardest hit” by the new tax on imports.

All three organizations share a common lineage: They are part of the political network overseen by Charles and David Koch, the billionaire conservative businessmen. Now they are among a host of conservative organizations mounting a furious campaign against a new tax on imports proposed by House Republicans, imperiling what is supposed to be a centerpiece of the Republican tax overhaul effort.

Their opposition threatens yet another rupture with US President Donald Trump, some of whose advisers see the provision as a critical way to bring about tax reform while protecting US manufacturers.

The battle could not only jeopardize Trump’s second major legislative initiative, but also redefine the boundaries of conservative economic policy.

Much like the failed repeal of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, the import tax is dividing conservatives, the business sector and some of the groups with the deepest pockets funding conservative politics. Along the way, it is exposing the broader ideological divide between nationalist policies embraced by Trump and the traditional small-government movement that his election ejected from the driver’s seat of Republican policymaking.

“Trump ran on a different set of economic issues than traditional conservative Republicans have,” said Stephen Moore, a fellow at the Heritage Foundation who favors the border tax on intellectual grounds, but said he had come to see it as a “poison pill” for broader tax reform.

“The baton has been passed on from [former US president Ronald] Reagan to Trump and there’s no doubt he ran on a much more populist economic message,” Moore said.

The idea of a border adjustment tax has percolated among academic economists and in think tanks since the 1970s, as the US has considered ways of harmonizing its tax code with countries that use value-added taxes.

Central to the plan is a provision that would tax imports at a rate of 20 percent while exempting exports from taxation. In theory, this would buttress domestic manufacturing, make US products more competitive with foreign goods and encourage US companies to bring home cash they have been parking overseas.

“It is a simple and elegant way to get good tax compliance,” said Douglas Holtz-Eakin, a Republican economist and president of the right-leaning American Action Forum, a nonprofit tied to a super political action committee that backs House Republicans.

Some conservatives oppose it for the same reason: In their view, such a tax would be too easy to increase, with the potential costs to Americans hidden behind rising prices.

Groups like Americans for Tax Reform — headed by Grover Norquist, perhaps Washington’s most famous anti-tax crusader — have praised the border tax proposal, saying it would put US businesses “on a level playing field” with foreign competitors.