New study a wake-up call on robots taking over the workplace

By Tim Dunlop / The Guardian

In 2013, the Oxford Martin School released a report that looked at the automation of work, assessing the likelihood that robots and other technologies would replace humans. It concluded that of the 702 job categories examined, 47 percent were susceptible to automation within the next 20 years. The report completely upended our ideas about the future of work.

Now, a new report by the US National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) is set to be an even bigger wake-up call. Written by economists Daron Acemoglu of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Pascual Restrepo of Boston University, it not only adds support to the Oxford Martin conclusions, it actually suggests the jobs are already lost and unlikely to come back.

It contends that from 1990 to 2007, the addition of each robot into US manufacturing industries resulted in the loss, on average, of 6.2 human jobs.

It also suggests automation depressed wages by between 0.25 and 0.5 percentage points.

“Using this approach, we estimate large and robust negative effects of robots on employment and wages across commuting zones,” the report said.

There is another important insight: These jobs losses and lower wages are likely to have a lasting and devastating effect.

Acemoglu told the New York Times that, “even if overall employment and wages recover, there will be losers in the process, and it is going to take a very long time for these communities to recover. The market economy is not going to create the jobs by itself for these workers who are bearing the brunt of the change.”

These are game-changing findings, so let me put them into context of the overall debate.

There has been a rather unproductive back-and-forth over whether or not robots are going to take our jobs.

This dead-end approach was something I warned about in my book Why The Future Is Workless when I wrote: “Let’s not go down the same route we have with climate change and mindlessly divide ourselves into camps of skeptics and advocates. Let’s instead bypass the ultimately futile argument about whether or not robots will take our jobs [they will] and make the imaginative leap, together, into a workless future that can liberate us all.”

Much of the argument has rested on the claim that technology ultimately creates as many jobs as it destroys — an approach that author Calum Chace calls the “reverse Luddite fallacy.”

Probably the most influential proponent of this argument is MIT economist David Autor. His important paper, Why Are There Still So Many Jobs?, although careful to allow for the fact that past behavior is not always a great predictor of future outcomes, nonetheless notes that “journalists and even expert commentators tend to overstate the extent of machine substitution for human labor and ignore the strong complementarities between automation and labor that increase productivity, raise earnings, and augment demand for labor.”

As recently as last week, Australian economic commentator Ross Gittins ran a similar line in a strongly worded piece decrying so-called “futurologists” for scaring everyone about job losses.

“Improving the productivity of a nation’s labor increases its real income. When that income is spent, jobs are created somewhere in the economy. Technological advance doesn’t destroy jobs, it ‘displaces’ them from one part of the economy to another,” he wrote.