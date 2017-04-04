By Justin Bachman / Bloomberg

Does your wallet contain an airline-branded credit card? If so, your daily Starbucks visits, iTunes selections and dining habits serve a critical role in keeping the US airline industry fat and happy.

For carriers such as American Airlines riding Citigroup plastic, or Delta on American Express Co, these programs are a cash cow, a golden goose, or any other fiscal livestock you care to conjure. Each mile fetches an airline anywhere from US$0.015 to US$0.025, and the big banks amass those miles by the billions, doling them out to cardholders each month.

For the banks, people who pay annual fees for those cards to accumulate miles are the closest thing to a sure bet. These consumers typically have higher-than-average incomes and spend more on their cards, which generates merchant fees for the banks. They also tend to maintain high credit scores, which means they pay their bills on time and banks experience fewer defaults.

The airline-miles business, formally known as loyalty programs, has become a high-margin enterprise that has grown in size and value amid airline consolidation, with carriers keen to expand credit-card rolls and see loyalty members spend more. This year, Alaska Airlines began tying a small percentage of its 19,000 employees’ performance pay to the market growth of its card with Bank of America Corp.

Investors have failed to appreciate how crucial these programs are to airline profitability amid the stability consolidation brought, said Joseph DeNardi, a senior airline analyst with Stifel Financial Corp in Baltimore, Maryland.

Since August last year, he has issued a steady stream of client notes arguing that the market has undervalued the five largest airlines.

DeNardi has repeatedly stated that investors have little insight into the billions of dollars large banks pay for these affiliations. At each airline investor call or conference, DeNardi has steadfastly prodded executives for greater reporting detail.

In many ways, the Big Three US airlines have organized themselves into two distinct businesses. There is the traditional activity — the one with jets — which involves pricing seats for as much as possible, collecting a bag fee, and selling some food and drinks while keeping a close eye on costs. The other business is the sale of miles — mostly to the big banks, but also to companies that range from car rental firms to hotels to magazine peddlers.

The latter has expanded so much that it accounts for more than half of all profits for some airlines, including American Airlines Group, the world’s largest.

“Airlines are earning upwards of 50 percent of [income] from selling miles to a credit card company, which we believe is a great business to be in,” DeNardi wrote on March 20, boosting his target prices on American and United Continental Holdings by US$30, raising his outlook for Southwest Airlines by US$15 and adding US$10 for Delta Air Lines shares.

He cited the likelihood that airlines will begin disclosing more information over the next year or two.

Stifel also upgraded his share price target for Alaska Airlines’ parent to US$145. That stock traded at US$93.66 on Thursday last week.

DeNardi said that more transparency about loyalty plans would also pressure airline executives to further improve profits in their core business — namely flying.