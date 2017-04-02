US Congress headed to another government shutdown

By Jennifer Steinhauer / NY Times News Service, WASHINGTON

Ten legislative days before funding would run out, the US Congress is heading toward another government showdown. Democrats and many Republicans are likely to refuse to go along with US President Trump’s request for money for a border wall, financed in part by outsize cuts to medical research. And the specter of another fight over Planned Parenthood funding is also in the offing.

Fresh off the humiliating implosion of the US House of Representatives healthcare bill last week, Trump appears to be courting another disaster. To help pay for his proposed border wall between the US and Mexico, Trump has asked for US$18 billion in cuts to domestic programs, including many with broad bipartisan support, and an additional US$1.5 billion in funding as part of the spending bill to keep the government open for the rest of the year.

Among the cuts, the administration proposes a US$1.2 billion reduction to the National Institutes of Health — which the US Congress enriched last year in a bill to fight cancer and other diseases — and a US$2.8 billion reduction to the State Department and other international operations, as well as major cuts in grants for transportation, infrastructure and housing.

Democrats said such a plan would arrive dead at the doorstep of the US Senate, and Republicans on Tuesday sounded no more enthusiastic.

“We just voted to plus up the NIH,” said Senator John Cornyn, an Alaska Republican, who has also been lukewarm on the border wall plan. “It would be difficult to get the votes to then cut it.”

Republican Senator Susan Collins was more blunt.

“I think it is too late for this year,” she said about the proposed cuts, echoing several Republican colleagues. As for a border wall, which is not well supported by American voters, “that debate belongs in the next fiscal year,” she said.

Congressional Republicans are desperate to avoid another legislative failure and demonstrate their ability to effectively govern with one-party control of Washington. Another fight over funding to keep the government open would do little to advance their cause.

Trump’s proposals also run counter to House of Representatives and Senate appropriators, who have been working in a bipartisan manner for weeks, trying to come up with a series of spending bills that could be bundled together in some form to avoid a government shutdown.

The spending talks could also be threatened by pledges of House Republicans to stop funding Planned Parenthood, a proposition that has little chance of success in the Senate.

For now, House Republicans are pressing ahead to attack Planned Parenthood through either a revived healthcare bill or a bill to overhaul the tax code, both of which would require only 51 Senate votes to pass, known as reconciliation.

“We think reconciliation is the tool, because that gets it into law,” House Speaker Paul Ryan said Tuesday.

However, if that process seems to lose steam — it is going to be difficult for the House to put together another healthcare plan or any other budget plan that would defund Planned Parenthood before next month — some House Republicans may once again wage the Planned Parenthood fight, which would spell trouble for the measure.

“There is a path to a positive outcome, which I define as a bipartisan omnibus,” said Representative Nita Lowey, the top-ranking Democrat on the House Appropriations Committee, referring to a collection of appropriations bills cobbled together as one.