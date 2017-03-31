Drawing the line on police checks

By Li Chung-chih 李中志

The incident in which Hakka Affairs Council Minister Lee Yung-te (李永得) was stopped and questioned by a police officer while out in casual clothes has caused a lot of controversy, but it is not so much a matter of law as it is of police professionalism — or the lack of it.

Police officers have on the surface become quite polite and happy to help the public, bowing to demands from elected leaders and legislative bodies in the many years since democratization.

However, when they encounter complex situations that call for deeper democratic convictions and legal logic, the old authoritarian mindset tends to make them go over the top. When they do not know what to do, their performance is rather poor.

Taking this incident as an example, the police were unprofessional all the way from initiation and procedure of the check to the explanations given when questioned after the fact.

If the explanation given by the Taipei Police Department’s Mobile Division is to be believed and there was ample justification for initiating a check, then the bystander who intervened on Lee’s behalf was clearly obstructing official police duties. If so, the police should have stopped the passerby from interfering so that they could go through with procedure. If they no longer suspected anything after talking to the person concerned, they should have informed the bystander and thanked him for his cooperation.

However, the police allowed the passerby to pester and bicker with them while letting Lee come and go as he pleased. If this was not due to outright incompetence, then the check must have been unnecessary to begin with, or else the police did it just to notch up performance points. Otherwise, if there really were sufficient grounds to initiate the check, why did they make such a big fuss, leave the matter unsettled and watch the resentful suspect walk away?

Surely the police owe us an explanation.

Checks are a serious police power and it is quite hard to know where to draw the line.

In the US, such checks are known as “stop and frisk.” In their first televised presidential debate last year, former US secretary of state Hillary Rodham Clinton and US President Donald Trump locked horns over the constitutionality of stop and frisk.

In 1968, the US Supreme Court made a decision about the constitutionality of searches and seizures. Its reasoning and limitations were similar to those seen in Judicial Yuan Interpretation No. 535 in 2001.

Former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani had great faith in the effectiveness of police checks, and during his term, he gave free rein to the New York City Police Department (NYPD) to unrestrainedly harass suspicious people on the street. His successor, Michael Bloomberg, expanded this policy, so that in the peak year of 2011, the NYPD carried out more than 680,000 stop and frisk checks; in other years, about 500,000 checks were made.

These two mayors and Trump all believe that such large-scale stop-and-frisk checks were the main reason for a big fall in the city’s crime rate, but rigorous criminological research has repeatedly shown that there are other reasons for the improvement. Some analyses even indicate that stop-and-frisk checks have had a negative effect on cutting robbery and theft, while causing friction between the police and the public, and provoking widespread discontent.