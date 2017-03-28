Airbnb, rivals face nervous market in China

By Amie Tsang and Paul Mozur / NY Times News Service, HONG KONG

Sun Huifeng (孫慧峰) liked the idea of tapping Airbnb or one of its rising local competitors to rent out his spare Beijing bedroom.

The problem: He did not like the idea of a stranger in his house.

“I mainly worry about the quality of guests,” said Sun, 31, a marketer for an information technology company. “Or, to speak more plainly, I was even worried that some criminals might come.”

Xiaozhu, a Chinese version of Airbnb, swung into action. It ran him through the company’s guest-vetting system, helped him install a password-based lock on the door to his Beijing apartment and provided bright pink cushions for his sofa. Twice a week, Sun carefully waters the plants Xiaozhu gave him.

Airbnb sees big promise in China, where travel spending reached nearly US$500 billion in 2015 thanks to a new generation of domestic tourists.

On Wednesday in Shanghai, Airbnb unveiled a new Chinese name — Aibiying, which means “welcome each other with love” in English — as well as efforts to increase local hiring and deals to draw visitors to Shanghai with offers such as behind-the-scenes visits to the Chinese opera.

“Our mission is to create a world where anyone can belong anywhere,” Airbnb chief executive officer Brian Chesky said in Shanghai on Wednesday.

“If we are going to achieve our mission of belonging anywhere, anywhere must include China and anyone must include Chinese travelers,” he said.

However, like other global tech firms with an eye on China, Airbnb faces challenges. Chief among them are domestic versions of the Web site, including Xiaozhu and another rival, Tujia, that offer more local listings.

To counter Airbnb’s advantage with cosmopolitan Chinese who might have used its service in New York, Paris or Tokyo, the competitors are taking big steps to educate other skeptical Chinese about renting out — and crashing in — a spare bedroom.

The cultural barriers are significant. In a country where a home is for family or for investment and tourism is still relatively new for many, the idea of posting homes online for random guests to rent takes some getting used to.

“There is a manager behind every property,” Xiaozhu chief executive officer Kelvin Chen (陳馳) said. “We still need time to educate our users.”

Airbnb offers the latest gauge of whether a US technology company can make it in a politically and commercially thorny market. The government blocks Google, Facebook and Twitter. Uber and the online arm of Wal-Mart bowed in the face of intense domestic competition and sold their businesses to local rivals.

Perhaps mindful of its regulatory scuffles in the US and Europe, Airbnb is taking a careful approach in China. It has worked out agreements with Chinese tech giants such as Alibaba and Tencent. It has also teamed up with officials in cities such as Shanghai to promote tourism.

Crucially, like LinkedIn, another international hopeful in China, Airbnb complies with Chinese laws requiring it to keep Chinese data only on domestically based Chinese servers.

That could expose it to requests from the Chinese surveillance authorities to track any of its users. Last year, Airbnb sent a message to its users in China informing them that data would be stored in the country.

For Airbnb, which has only about 80,000 listings in China, its more than 3 million listings around the world put it in a strong position to cater to the millions of Chinese who travel overseas each year. It also has outreach efforts, such as informational events for hosts and occasional promotions offering free photography for hosts with apartments they want to rent out.