[ LETTER ]

Same KMT, same hubris

I read with shock and amazement, as well as amusement, the article about Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) appropriations (“KMT defends Japanese asset transfers,” March 25, page 3).

It seems it is not necessary to have witnesses testify against the KMT in some cases, because basically the KMT’s hubris is sufficient indictment of the KMT itself.

After 70 years, the KMT has learned absolutely nothing, listening to its latest claims about transfers of Japanese assets to itself.

The KMT’s defense? According to KMT Administration and Management Committee director Chiu Da-chan (邱大展): “No one said we couldn’t” or “the ROC [Republic of China] allowed it” (and of course the KMT then controlled the ROC completely). So the KMT was basically giving itself permission to steal from the state.

Or everyone “did that” — ignoring the fact that “everyone” were countries, not political parties. Or according to one expert invited by the KMT to testify — National Chung Cheng University history professor Yang Wei-chen (楊維真) — it was compensation for losses by the KMT (while it was the “Nationalist Army” that fought the war, not the KMT army, though in fact, there was no distinction between the two at all, and the party and the state were one and the same for all intents and purposes).

Political parties do not have armies. They must not have armies. Try telling that to the KMT — it still wants the army, dewy-eyed, to sing songs about the party.

Thus the argument of the KMT is like that of a child who kills his parents and then throws himself on the mercy of the court as an orphan.

The KMT has indicted itself by its own words and deeds. After all this time, after 70 years, based on its testimony, it is clear the KMT is no closer to understanding its wrongdoing and transitional justice than it has ever been.

“Don’t hold us responsible — we told ourselves it was okay to do it, so we took everything.”

The KMT actually believes that it is okay for it to have glommed hundreds of billions in Japanese property for itself, not for the state, and then invest it, move it, buy more, use it to suppress Taiwanese for decades, ensconce its KMT tentacles everywhere within Taiwan’s government, military and society so that it was hard to distinguish the nation from the KMT, and resist facing the music now after it has had so long to come to terms with its past.

The KMT, in part under the guidance of former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九), actually moved its assets around, liquidated unlawfully owned property and used the money for its own purposes (perhaps also moving money or assets outside Taiwan for the eventuality the KMT would have to face obliteration as a consequence of its endless defalcations against Taiwan).

Selling unlawfully owned property and converting the property into cash, and then using the cash or putting the cash elsewhere is money laundering. A Harvard lawyer should know that.

As Fu Jen Catholic University philosophy professor Shen Ching-kai (沈清楷) said, in a democracy, political parties do not own property or investments or companies, because those things invite corruption and conflicts of interest.

The KMT proved this true by running the government to favor itself and its ideology and dogma, and keep power for 50 years.

How can a political party be so utterly misguided as to continue to argue with a straight face that its theft of uncounted billions was okay at the time because the government it completely controlled allowed it? Has the party learned nothing? Is it insane?