It is time to listen better to doctors who struggle with depression

By Ranjana Srivastava / The Guardian

The ceilings soar impressively high, the stained glass windows are exquisite, and the satin-adorned pews stretch majestically to the dignified altar. Amid the silence punctuated by the barest of sobs, I spot doctors whom I have long lost track of. And row upon row of nurses, still tight years later.

As we wait for the service to begin, we imagine we are all silently interrogating our memories about each other. Time parted us for decades before we have gathered in such dreadful circumstances.

“I wanted you to hear it from me,” a colleague had said, audibly upset on the telephone.

I nearly collided with the pavement when I heard. She was wonderful, the speakers confirm that morning.

Her boss delivers an impassioned eulogy about an inspired clinician and a devoted mother to the children who sometimes tagged along on weekend rounds. Her best friend recalls their last conversation that ended with the doctor saying to the nurse: “Go home, do not work so hard.”

Her husband quietly expresses gratitude for their years together and grief for the stolen ones. Her parents sit mutely, heads hung low, suddenly and irrevocably aged.

A slideshow of pictures, depicting ordinary things — licking ice cream, dropping off the kids, medical graduation, the first day of internship — suddenly turned unmistakably poignant. The audience is frozen in a horrible dream. Outside, there is more heartbreak.

“We have to say goodbye to Mummy, just us,” the children’s father says softly.

We, the gathered, hold our breath lest it makes a sound. Gently, under the flowers she so loved, she is lifted into the car. It is soon a mere dot on the road. There are refreshments, but the crowd disperses awkwardly, wordlessly, not trusting ourselves to speak.

We had known each other well enough in our early days, biding time on endless night shifts, watching dawn break, praying that the nurses would save the next page for the day crew. Later, our lives diverged, each assuming the other was successful, busy and content.

The final time I saw her was shortly before she died. It had been a fractious day; I felt brittle, from a distance she looked happy. What would have happened if we had stopped to talk?

If she had asked: “How are you?” I would almost certainly have smiled: “Fine.”

And if I had asked: “How are you?” Could she conceivably have replied: “Suicidal”?

After the gut-wrenching news of her suicide starts the inevitable soul-searching. It was a bad boss. No, a troubled marriage. Parenting had taken its toll. Or perhaps her disagreeable colleagues.

She seemed so normal in the days leading up to it. No, far from it. She was upset, anxious, disillusioned.

The only thing you learn is that for someone who was surrounded by observant and intelligent people, no one really knew much at all.

No one knew what went through the mind of a vibrant and capable doctor in the prime of her life, who one day decided that life was not worth living anymore.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time I have encountered the suicide of a colleague. Some I had known personally; others were brought close through mutual patients, and still others I would never get to meet because they had ended their life before starting a new rotation.

In every instance, other doctors did not realize the depth of their colleague’s mental anguish.