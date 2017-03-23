[ LETTER ]

Soft soil dug deeply

The Taiwanese saying “soft soil is dug deeply” means vividly that a weak person is bullied easily.

When Taiwanese elected Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) as president, they wanted her to lead the nation like an iron lady rather than “soft soil.”

Taiwan has been given numerous improper, insulting names, like Republic of China (ROC), Free China, Chinese Taipei, Taipei and so on. None of these names fits the island nation. Taiwan should be called Taiwan (Editorial, March 21, page 8). If Tsai does not stand up to rectify the nation’s name, Taiwan may be further degraded. If she dare not make the change, she should let the Legislative Yuan or referenda decide. Of course, the referendum law should be amended to release it from the “cage” first.

Taiwanese are waiting for the name Taiwan to appear in Japan (Taiwanese envoy and 2020 Tokyo Olympics), the US (Taiwanese Institute in America), World Health Association, World College Sports Event, the UN, the APEC and so on. Brave Taiwanese are sung in many songs.

The 1,600 Chinese missiles aimed at Taiwan are in news again. Taiwan claims it can intercept these missiles. It is time for Tsai to complain to China even more loudly than then-US president John Kennedy to the Soviet Union against three Russian missiles intended to be deployed in Cuba more than 50 years ago.

Taiwan is a free country, but is not so free that Chinese flags are allowed to be held with long poles that are used to hit Taiwanese on streets.

Domestically, Taiwan has to boost economy, return the KMT ill-gotten assets to government or Taiwanese, improve transitional justice, clear up the Mega Bank scandal and settle legal cases of former presidents Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁) and Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九).

Charles Hong

Columbus, Ohio