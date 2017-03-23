Nearly too late for regrets on China

By Leung Man-to 梁文韜

In recent interviews with CNN and other US media outlets, former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) stressed the importance of “one China” and opposition to “Taiwanese independence.” He has also told the media that peaceful unification across the Taiwan Strait could be discussed when conditions are ripe.

At the same time, there has been a lively and loud debate in Taiwan following reports that many universities have signed “letters of commitment” on “one China,” that legislators are planning legislation to cancel the pensions of retired generals who travel to China, that one of former vice president Annette Lu’s (呂秀蓮) security guards later acted as a Chinese spy and that Chinese intelligence agencies used Chinese students in Taiwan to recruit government officials.

It is clear that since Ma initiated huge changes to the cross-strait “status quo,” China has taken its “united front” strategy to every level of Taiwanese society, from retired army generals to active majors, from local vote captains to central government officials, from religious foundations to various cultural and educational groups, from professional or non-governmental organizations to family-run organizations and from financial institutions to regular businesses.

If Taiwan continues to follow the script written by the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), Ma will see his dream of Taiwan being annexed by China become reality.

It is worrying to see that the government has no plans for a strategic response to China’s strategy to annex Taiwan.

Following the KMT’s adoption of Ma’s policy to allow the CCP in and annex Taiwan during his two terms, it is not strange for Taiwan to find itself in this state of abjection.

The main component of the first stage in the implementation of this plan to sell out Taiwan was to use economic means to tie Taiwan to China and go to great lengths to destroy Taiwan’s economic independence.

The first step was to allow and subsidize Chinese tourist visits to Taiwan, destroy the nation’s high-quality tourism industry and force it to rely on Chinese tourists. That was followed by the signing of the unnecessary and economically unhelpful Economic Cooperation Framework Agreement (ECFA) and the signing of several sub-agreements, without any kind of public monitoring.

Fortunately, this process was temporarily blocked before the most influential industry, the service industry, was signed away.

The Ma administration then used globalization as an excuse to try to introduce free economic pilot zones, which was a way to eat away at the nation’s “free” economy and trade.

The more important goal behind many measures to open the door wide to China in the name of liberty was to initiate a plan to import Chinese immigrants, by gradually letting in immigrants in the same way that has happened in Hong Kong, and initiating a semi-colonial period prior to China’s annexation of Taiwan.

From the later period of Ma’s rule to today, the KMT initiated the second stage of Ma’s plan to let China annex Taiwan: Using political means to let the CCP set up an official representative office to speed up its infiltration of Taiwan and promote the signing of a “peace accord” within the Chinese Civil War framework.

The CCP’s office in Taiwan was intended to play the same role as the Xinhua news agency office does in Hong Kong — coordinating the infiltration. Furthermore, it is well known that a “peace accord” between the two parties to a civil war is different from a peace treaty between two states, so signing a “peace accord” would be tantamount to accepting the “one China” principle and recognizing Taiwan as a part of China.