US President Donald Trump: An elite pretending not to be elite

By Maureen Dowd / NY Times News Service

It is not unknown, of course.

In ancient Egypt, there was the symbol of the ouroboros, the snake that eats its own tail, and nerve-addled octopuses sometimes consume their own arms, but we have never watched a president so hungrily devour his own presidency.

Soon, there will not be anything left except the sound of people snickering.

Consumed by his paranoia about the deep state, US President Donald Trump has disappeared into the fog of his own conspiracy theories. As he rages in the storm, Lear-like, howling about poisonous fake news, he is spewing poisonous fake news.

The Hirshhorn has a sold-out exhibit of Yayoi Kusama’s stunning infinity mirror rooms, but they are nothing compared with the infinity mirror room of Trump’s mind, now on display 2.5km away at the White House.

Many voters who took a chance on the real-estate mogul and reality TV star hoped he would grow more mature and centered when confronted with the august surroundings of the White House, and the immensity of the job, but instead of improving in office, Trump is regressing. The office has not changed Trump. Trump has changed the office.

He trusts his beliefs more than facts. So many secrets, so many plots, so many shards of gossip swirl in his head, there seems to be no room for reality.

His grandiosity, insularity and scamming have persuaded Trump to believe he can mold his own world.

His distrust of the deep state, elites and eggheads — an insecurity inflamed by Steve Bannon — makes it hard for him to trust his own government, or his own government’s facts.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel did not get a surprise shoulder squeeze from this president. He ignored the chancellor’s request to shake hands, but Merkel still looked jittery.

Many who meet with Trump — from foreign leaders to US lawmakers — look like cats on a hot stove. One Democratic senator told me he was determined not to smile in a session with the president in case Trump suddenly said something offensive or batty while the senator was politely grinning for the cameras.

Everyone is tiptoeing around the mad king in his gilded, sparse court. His lieges make fools of themselves trying to justify or interpret his transcendentally nutty tweets and willfully ignorant comments.

For two weeks, he has refused to back off his unhinged claim that his predecessor tapped his telephones during the election.

CNN’s Jeff Zeleny said Trump got furious reading a Breitbart report that regurgitated a theory by conservative radio host Mark Levin that former US president Barack Obama and his allies had staged a “silent coup.”

It is surpassingly strange that the president would not simply pick up the telephone and call his intelligence chiefs before spitting out an inflammatory accusations with no proof, just as it was bizarre that Trump shrugged off the regular intelligence briefings after he was elected.

He preferred living in his own warped world.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer offered a shaky Jenga tower of media citations to back up the president, including the contention of Fox’s Judge Andrew Napolitano that Obama had used GCHQ, the British intelligence agency, to spy on Trump.

In a rare public statement, GCHQ called the claim “utterly ridiculous.”

Fox News also demurred, with Shepard Smith saying it “knows of no evidence of any kind that the now president of the United States was surveilled at any time, in any way. Full stop.”