The risky options for military strikes on North Korea

By Max Fisher / NY Times News Service

A declaration by US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson that the US would consider preemptive military action against North Korea raises a question that has dogged US military planners for 20 years: How could this be made to work?

The US has long threatened force. The sincerity of such threats has always been ambiguous, as they are often meant less to prepare for war than to act as a deterrent to North Korea and a reassurance of the commitment by the US to South Korea.

However, there is a reason that, even as North Korea’s weapons programs have passed red line after red line, the US has never followed through.

Almost any plan would bring a high risk of unintended escalation to all-out war, analysts believe. It would place millions of South Korean and Japanese civilians in the crosshairs of North Korean weapons with few guaranteed benefits.

That officials would even raise a preemptive attack shows the growing severity of the crisis, but the problems associated with any such plan demonstrate why that crisis has remained unsolved for two decades.

UNAPPEALING CHOICES

A pre-emptive attack can generally mean one of three things.

Tillerson, in keeping with past US statements, did not clarify which of those options were on the table, but ruled out none of them.

Here is a brief guide to each.

One: A single strike to halt a missile launch.

How it would work: Former US Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman Mike Mullen in September last year said at the Council on Foreign Relations that such an attack would be more “self-defense” than preemption.

If North Korea appears poised to launch a nuclear-armed missile, US strikes could “take out launch capabilities on the launchpad or take them out once they’re launched,” he said.

The challenge: It might not be so easy as hitting launchpads out in the open. In wartime, North Korea would probably use mobile launchers, hidden around the country in locations such as tunnels. Striking every launcher before it could be used would be difficult.

The risk: This would almost certainly be too late to prevent all nuclear missiles from getting off the ground and, given that missile defense is no guarantee, through to their targets.

Two: A set of strikes to devastate the arsenal.

How it would work: Striking nuclear and missile facilities would delay the programs and pressure Pyongyang to surrender them. Cyberattacks, launched alongside or instead of physical attacks, could sabotage the programs and disrupt the military command.

The challenge: Because North Korea’s program is indigenous rather than imported from abroad, the country has the know-how to replace destroyed facilities, making setbacks temporary. It would be difficult to strike existing missiles hidden around the country, most likely leaving much of the threat in place.

The risk: Even a limited attack would probably prompt retaliation. An attack broad enough to seriously degrade the program could provoke North Korean fears of an invasion or an assassination attempt, potentially leading to all-out war.

Three: A war launched on US terms.

How it would work: The US would initiate a war to destroy the North Korean government outright, much as in Iraq in 2003.

The challenge: North Korea’s war plans are thought to call for extensive nuclear strikes to halt any invasion.

The risk: North Korea would almost certainly succeed in launching some nuclear and chemical weapons, potentially killing millions of people.