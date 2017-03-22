Time to choose: the US or China

By Huang Tien-lin 黃天麟

There is only one country that claims sovereignty over Taiwan and threatens to invade by force: That country is China.

It does not matter what entreaties Taiwanese officials make to Chinese leaders, or whether the government agrees to the so-called “1992 consensus”; the end result would be the same: A forced annexation of Taiwan.

The only reason Beijing has refrained from invading Taiwan is US support for Taipei.

Taiwan’s continued de facto independence is reliant upon the US maintaining sufficient military and economic clout to deter an attack from China.

In any battle for supremacy between the US and China, there should be no question of who Taiwan should ally itself with.

Paradoxically, some high-ranking Taiwanese officials, media outlets and commentators have recently adopted an aloof attitude toward the feud between the US and China, with some even displaying a pro-China, anti-US bias akin to the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) way of thinking. This leaves Taiwan in an extremely precarious position.

For example, during an interview with US news broadcaster CNN, former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) said: “The ‘one China’ principle is the bedrock of the US-China relationship. Any challenge to that principle will have serious consequences and will not be good for Taiwan.”

If the government and specifically the Ministry of Foreign Affairs does not issue a strong rebuttal of Ma’s assertion, it would be interpreted as the official position of Taiwan’s government and be taken as a slap in the face by US President Donald Trump’s administration. In the worst case scenario, the Trump administration could review its friendly stance toward Taiwan.

“Taiwan will not take part in [the US’] Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system, since Taiwan should not become entangled in other people’s conflicts,” Minister of National Defense Feng Shih-kuan (馮世寬) said.

Although the conflict between the US and China is not wholly about Taiwan, it is nevertheless a focal point for hostility between the two nations.

If it reaches Trump’s ears that Taipei views a potential war between the US and China as “somebody else’s conflict,” he will certainly be displeased.

If this leads to a meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) and the inking of a new US-China communique, then Taiwan will only have itself to blame.

The economic argument put forward by KMT supporters is even more depressing.

Several days ago, a top Ministry of Economic Affairs official, comparing the US and China with elephants, said: “If the US and China become embroiled in a fight, one should take care to avoid being trampled underfoot.”

There is no difference between this self-preservationist type of thinking and Feng’s position that Taiwan should stay out of other people’s conflicts.

If a full-blown trade war breaks out between the US and China, Taiwan, Japan and South Korea will be the battlefields of the conflict; the only question for each nation would be to decide which of the two countries they should side with. If the US ultimately loses the trade war, would Taiwan be able to survive?

The KMT justifies its pro-China position by saying that China is Taiwan’s largest overseas production base.

While that is certainly true, it is precisely the kind of wrong-headed economic policy that has led the nation up the garden path for more than a decade. It is the chief cause of Taiwan’s economic stagnation since the beginning of the 2000s and 16 years of wage deflation.