Men, not stay-at-home mothers, may be a drain on the economy

By Greg Jericho / The Guardian

A report from Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) last week on women’s participation brought out some pretty silly coverage that allowed the outrage level to get turned up to 11. However, rather than seeking to destroy family life, the report only reflects what has been a long-standing issue for governments across the Western world — how to prevent women from being lost to the workforce after having children.

The OECD report came with a pretty dull headline of Key Issues for Raising Labor Market Participation in Australia.

However, dull headlines do not do much for readership and viewer numbers, so pretty quickly the report was spun into a suggestion that stay-at-home mothers were a drain on the economy.

This hot take allowed people to get nicely outraged because either they or their partner chose to stay home raising their kids, and how dare anyone suggest that is wrong.

The problem is the report was not suggesting that.

What the report addressed is that many women with children have significant barriers to work — such as the cost and lack of access to childcare and long periods out of the workforce — which see such women in effect left behind in their careers despite a generally above-average education attainment.

It also said that Australia’s economy would be improved were we to raise women’s participation in the workforce.

This is hardly revolutionary talk — indeed it has been government policy for nearly half a century, and what is more, it has been successful.

Fifty years ago, little more than a third of all women aged 25 to 64 were in the labor force; now, about three-quarters are. The key issue with raising women’s participation has always been women from the ages of 25 to 35 — that is, the years they are most commonly mothers with young children.

The reason it is such an issue is that it is tougher to return to work than to stay in work, and the big drop-off in women’s participation in their 20s and early 30s flows into lower numbers of women working in their 40s and 50s, and women also working in lower paid jobs.

So it is not just about fewer people working for the economy, it is about the effect leaving the workforce has on women and their families over the course of a life — less income, less superannuation for retirement, less independence.

Things certainly have changed.

In the early 1980s, 70 percent of women in their early 20s were in the workforce, but this fell to 55 percent in their late 20s. Now, the level is relatively flat at about 75 to 77 percent among women from 20 to 55.

However, the OECD report found that while the percentage of men employed in Australia was about the middle of OECD countries, the percentage of women employed was in the bottom third and lower than nations such as Canada, the UK and New Zealand. Curiously, the report also said that while the employment rate of women without children was high relative to the OECD, those with children was rather lower.

So any government seeking to raise the participation rate of women clearly needs to look at mothers rather than try to get more non-parent women working.

The report also found that while two-thirds of women with partners work, the 50 percent of single mothers who work is among the lowest in the OECD.

There is no particular reason why Australia should have such a low level of single mothers in the workforce, and the report merely sought to come up with ways to have Australia more in line with other nations. Suggesting work “coupled with the provision of affordable childcare” for such women is hardly treating stay-at-home mothers with disrespect.