Choose your own news adventure

By Jim Rutenberg / NY Times News Service, AUSTIN, Texas

A fascinating story emerged about Netflix last week.

The Daily Mail reported that the streaming TV service was developing new interactive technology allowing viewers to direct the plots of certain TV shows, Choose Your Own Adventure style.

The company later told me that the experiment was focused on children’s programming, more as a developmental learning tool than as some new twist on the modern media sphere’s rush to give you exactly what you want when you want it.

No matter how far the experiment goes, Netflix is again in step with the US’ zeitgeist. After all, there are algorithms for streaming music services such as Spotify, for Facebook’s news feed and for Netflix’s own program menu, working to deliver just what you like while filtering out whatever might turn you off and send you away — the sorts of data-driven honey traps that are all the talk at the South by Southwest Interactive Festival going on in Austin through this week.

So why not extend the idea to the plots of your favorite shows?

The Mail even went so far as to envision viewers of the British historical drama The Crown making it so that Princess Margaret gets to marry her sister’s equerry, Peter Townsend.

Of course, as Princess Margaret knew all too painfully, history saw no such union.

However, that is no big deal anymore — at least if you consider the way people are being primed to shape the arc of the narratives on their highly personalized electronic screens to suit their own tastes, even if it means banishing inconvenient facts.

As Dan Wagner, the data wiz for the campaign of former US president Barack Obama and current Civis Analytics chief executive, put it when I bumped into him in Austin over the weekend: “You used to be a consumer of reality, and now you’re a designer of reality.”

Understanding how that is playing out more broadly will help explain why you and your aunt’s new boyfriend can see the same events unfold in Washington and have utterly different ideas about what just happened.

Allow me to direct you to the real-world, choose-your-own-adventure news media misadventure of the past week, which I will call “POTUS45, Episode 6: The Presidential Wiretap That (A) Was, (B) Wasn’t, (C) Was Because He’s a Russian Agent and Oh, Sister, Is He in Trouble.”

It started with US President Donald Trump’s Twitter posts accusing Obama of having wiretapped his telephones at Trump Tower. Game on.

If you were inclined to believe Obama did what Trump said he did — indeed, if you wanted to believe it — you probably would have tuned into Fox & Friends that Sunday morning for Adventure A.

There, you would have seen radio host Mark Levin, whose show was credited with helping to spur Trump’s accusations, laying out the case for Trump, saying: “This is about the Obama administration’s spying.”

The proof, you would have heard him say, was already out there in the mainstream media — what with a report on the British Web site Heat Street saying that the FBI had secured a warrant to investigate ties between people in Trump’s campaign and Russia, and articles in the New York Times, the Washington Post and elsewhere about intelligence linking people in Trump’s campaign to Russia, some of it from wiretaps.

“These are police state tactics!” Levin would tell you.

The next day, perhaps your Twitter or Facebook feed turned up a post from the blog Gateway Pundit — recently granted a White House press credential — speculating that maybe, just maybe, the FBI director “Let Hillary Off the Hook Because She Knew About FBI Wiretapping.”