[ LETTER ]

Missing the boat

I am still amazed (yet have come to expect nothing less) by how often and how much Taiwan’s government seems to miss the boat when it comes to matters that should be of great importance.

Take for example two articles in Monday’s issue. The first involved yet another food scandal, and went on to say that the Far East Oil Mills Co might face a fine of up to NT$100,000 if it failed to notify suppliers of the 20 tonnes of product being recalled by the government due to changing expiration dates (“Inspectors recalling food with expired ingredients,” March 13, page 2).

While the article did not say how much the company is being fined for “the accident,” it does show how ridiculously low the fines are for Taiwanese companies who try to cheat the public.

Often, the fines given to companies in food scandals are so low they do not act as a deterrent. It seems that many Taiwanese companies will cheat and endanger the health of millions of people, knowing that if they get caught, they will likely pay a fine that will in no way hurt them financially.

Companies caught doing this should be put out of business and not allowed to operate again under the same ownership/management/board.

Continuing with the “too lenient” theme, the second article talks about new amendments to laws and penalties regarding dangerous driving (“MOTC to raise penalties for traffic rule violations,” March 13, page 2).

While I commend the Ministry of Transportation and Communications for reviewing current laws, it should not take outside experts to say that the laws are ineffective and do little to deter unsafe driving practices.

It is very obvious that there is a major problem with driving in Taiwan. There is hardly a day where the news is not broadcasting on repeat some sort of accident, often involving fatalities.

Whether it involved a bus, taxi, scooter or car, almost every accident could have been easily avoided if only the driver had not been selfish and shown common sense and good judgement.

Unfortunately, horrendous driving habits are learned at an early age by the toddler with no helmet riding as a passenger on a scooter that is running red lights, weaving through traffic and breaking every other law. It is no wonder that after riding like this for years, people continue to drive irresponsibly with no regard for others after they get their own license.

Again, this irresponsible and dangerous driving behavior can be blamed on the government. I can only speak about Taichung, where I have lived for 10 years, but in that time, the most I have seen the police do is catch people turning right on a red light. If the police are not going to enforce the law, we cannot expect the driving behavior to change and get better.

The local government needs to empower the police and not worry about the backlash it will receive for finally enforcing laws.

It is easy to spot reckless and dangerous driving on any one of Taichung’s roads on any day, so why is nothing being done about it? Do it for the children who are forced to walk on the roads because there are no sidewalks.

Name withheld

Taichung