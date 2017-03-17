The Liberty Times Editorial: China’s relations ‘missing a brain’

The Chinese National People’s Congress and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference — whose simultaneous annual meetings closed on Sunday and Monday — are rubber-stamp institutions that routinely approve any important decisions made by China’s party-state authorities. However, various reports and addresses allow observers to gain an understanding of various aspects of the one-party dictatorship.

For Taiwan, which has been on the receiving end of Chinese annexation threats, one of the issues decided at these meetings that should be given special consideration is that China’s annually increasing defense budget this year reached 1 trillion yuan (US$145.1 billion), about 14.35 times Taiwan’s defense budget.

As China continues its saber rattling, regional East Asian developments also give reason for Taiwan to boost vigilance.

On Monday last week, North Korea fired four medium-range ballistic missiles toward Japan and announced that they were targeted at US military bases there. It is becoming increasingly clear that North Korea is moving closer to developing intercontinental ballistic missiles and nuclear warheads able to reach the US.

The next day, the US began deployment of a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system in South Korea, which is expected to be operational next month.

China reacted strongly to South Korea’s decision to deploy THAAD and took retaliatory action, targeting Lotte Co — a South Korean company that provided the land for the THAAD deployment — closing 55 Lotte Mart outlets.

Beijing also issued orders to restrict interactions with South Korea, ordering tourism operators to stop organizing tours there, turning down South Korean charter flight applications and canceling South Korean performances. In addition, there were local campaigns to boycott South Korean goods and destroy shops.

Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) said at a news conference on Wednesday last week that “the monitoring and early warning radius of THAAD reaches far beyond the Korean Peninsula, and it is common knowledge that THAAD undermines China’s strategic security.”

Wang also suggested “the DPRK [Democratic People’s Republic of Korea] suspend its missile and nuclear activities in exchange for a halt of the large-scale US-ROK [Republic of Korea] exercises,” a suggestion that was quickly rejected by the US and South Korea.

International opinion is generally opposed to Beijing’s orders to restrict interactions with South Korea and its calls on the US and South Korea to stop their joint exercises.

It is common sense that North Korean ballistic missiles and nuclear arms are a threat to the US and Japan, while China is not facing the same threat, making it clear that South Korea’s deployment of THAAD is a matter of self defense.

Furthermore, as its only important trade and security partner, China has the power to restrain North Korea. Former North Korean deputy ambassador to the UK Thae Yong-ho says if China seals the border between the two nations and ends trade, it could bring down North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in three years.

This is not what China is trying to do. By putting economic pressure on South Korea, it is not taking aim at the wrong target, but has plans: to continue to use North Korea as a bargaining chip to strike a deal with the US. The talks that China began organizing in 2003 to discuss the North Korean nuclear arms issue — including the two Koreas, the US, Japan and Russia — collapsed after six years when North Korea pulled out.