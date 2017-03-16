‘Safe’ universities producing students ill-equipped for reality

By Frank Bruni / NY Times News Service

The moral of the recent melee at Middlebury College in Vermont, where students shouted down and chased away a controversial social scientist, is not just about free speech, though that is the rubric under which the ugly incident has been tucked. It is about emotional coddling. It is about intellectual impoverishment.

Somewhere along the way, those young men and women — our future leaders, perhaps — got the idea that they should be able to purge their world of perspectives offensive to them. They came to believe that it is morally dignified and politically constructive to scream rather than to reason, to hurl slurs in place of arguments.

They have been done a terrible disservice. All of us have, and we need to reacquaint ourselves with what education really means and what colleges do and do not owe their charges.

Physical safety? Absolutely. A smooth, validating passage across the ocean of ideas? No.

If anything, colleges owe students turbulence, because it is from a contest of perspectives and an assault on presumptions that truth emerges — and, with it, true confidence.

What happened at Middlebury was this: A group of conservative students invited Charles Murray to speak and administrators rightly consented to it.

Although his latest writings about class divisions in America have been perceptive, even prescient, his 1994 book The Bell Curve trafficked in race-based theories of intelligence and was broadly — and, in my opinion, correctly — denounced.

The Southern Poverty Law Center labeled him a “white nationalist.”

He arrived on campus wearing that tag, to encounter hundreds of protesters intent on registering their disgust. Many jammed the auditorium where he was supposed to be interviewed — by, mind you, a liberal professor — and stood with their backs to him. That much was fine, even commendable, but the protest did not stop there.

Chanting that Murray was “racist, sexist, anti-gay,” the students would not let him talk. When he and the professor moved their planned interchange to a private room where it could be recorded on camera, protesters disrupted that, too, by pulling fire alarms and banging on windows.

A subsequent confrontation between some of them and Murray grew physical enough that the professor with him sought medical treatment for a wrenched neck.

Middlebury is not every school, and only a small fraction of Middlebury students were involved, but we would be foolish not to treat this as a wake-up call, because it is of a piece with some of the extraordinary demands that students at other campuses have made, and it is the fruit of a dangerous ideological conformity in too much of higher education.

‘BUBBLE WRAP’

It put me in mind of important remarks that commentator Van Jones, a prominent Democrat, made just six days beforehand at the University of Chicago, where he upbraided students for insisting on being swaddled in bubble wrap.

“I don’t want you to be safe, ideologically,” Jones told them. “I don’t want you to be safe, emotionally. I want you to be strong. That’s different. I’m not going to pave the jungle for you. Put on some boots, and learn how to deal with adversity.”

“You are creating a kind of liberalism that the minute it crosses the street into the real world is not just useless, but obnoxious and dangerous,” he said. “I want you to be offended every single day on this campus. I want you to be deeply aggrieved and offended and upset, and then to learn how to speak back. Because that is what we need from you.”