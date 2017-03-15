Battle between populism versus prosperity will define century

By Bill Emmott

Marine Le Pen, the leader of the French far-right National Front, claims that the 21st century’s defining battle will be between patriotism and globalism. US President Donald Trump appears to believe that it will be between “the very fake news media” and himself, backed by “the people” he claims to represent. They are both wrong.

The battle that will actually define this century will pit long-term thinking against short-term thinking. The politicians and governments that plan for the long term will defeat those that fail — or simply refuse — to look beyond the current election cycle.

China is famed for its supposed long-term thinking, but we do not have to resort to dictatorships to test the point. Some Western democracies have also done the work needed to manage the powerful forces of globalization, technology and demography — and they have been rewarded with stable economies and political systems largely unchallenged by populists. Others have remained fixated on the short term, and suffered considerably as a result.

To map this distinction, I have developed a new composite statistical indicator for my educational charity, the Wake Up Foundation, called the Wake Up 2050 Index.

Unlike, say, the World Economic Forum’s Global Competitiveness Index, the Wake Up 2050 Index looks beyond statistics covering past and current performance to detect clues about nations’ future burdens and the likely productiveness of their main assets, especially their own citizens.

Based on 25 measures, the Wake Up 2050 Index ranks the 35 mainly advanced-nation members of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development according to their preparedness in five areas: demography, the knowledge society, technological innovation, globalization and resilience in the face of unexpected shocks. The results are striking.

Switzerland tops the index as the Western nation best prepared for the known trends and forces shaping the 21st century.

The nation’s populists are a single-issue brigade — with that issue being immigration — and have far too little support to enter government. What backing the far-right Swiss People’s Party has attracted emerged only after the number of foreign-born migrants reached one-quarter of the Swiss population, almost double the level in the US or the UK.

Switzerland’s four neighbors languish far lower on the list — Germany in 15th place, Austria in 17th, France in 20th and Italy in 32nd — despite their close cultural, historical and commercial ties to Switzerland. In Austria and France, Euroskeptic, anti-immigrant populist parties have gained enough support to have a real chance of winning power, as has Italy’s more left-wing Five Star Movement. Even in Germany, the populist influence is rising.

Given Switzerland’s reputation for being wealthy, well educated, innovative and resilient, its success in the index may not seem surprising, but with wage levels among the world’s highest and 19 percent of its GDP coming from manufacturing (compared with 12 percent in the US and 10 percent in the UK), it should, in theory, be highly vulnerable to Chinese competition and job-destroying automation. However, it has largely shrugged off these challenges.

The same cannot be said of Italy. Though its manufacturing sector accounts for a smaller share of GDP than Switzerland’s — 15 percent, to be precise — it has suffered far more from Chinese competition. The reason is simple: Italy is producing less sophisticated and innovative goods.