Trade war: Is it time to collect canned food and build a bunker?

By Greg Jericho / The Guardian

It is not often you go to a conference on agriculture and come away feeling quite scared for the future. However, this week’s Abare’s 2017 Outlook conference featured a talk on the future of trade that painted a dire picture of trade barriers and nations moving into blocks that engage in trade wars and perhaps more violent conflicts.

It was a stark warning to those who value the benefits of trade of the need to also value the concerns of those who miss out on those benefits.

In a conference featuring the usual talks on innovation in agriculture and pest management, the Abare conference also featured a speech by Rabobank economist Michael Every that had me — and most in the audience — wondering if it was time to start collecting canned food and building a bunker.

His speech was on the changing nature of trade relations and how under US President Donald Trump’s administration things might get rather precarious.

While economists love trade, it has extremely political ramifications, and it is politics that in Every’s view is driving the world back to a 19th-century-style trade world — a world where after a period of free trade, high tariffs were set up and where trade became a conflict involving domination of one country over another. The problem is that economic conflict can quickly become real conflict.

It was a scary prospect — not only would raising trade barriers reduce our standard of living — but if the path of the next 10 years follows the path of the late 1800s and early 1900s, then the world gets very dangerous very quickly.

The biggest difficulty for those selling the idea of free trade is that a soon as you start talking about things such as “comparative advantage” people quickly switch off. It is much easier to understand trade in what is known as a mercantilist sense — the “domination” point of view, where the aim is to export more than you import.

That is certainly the view of Trump and his trade adviser, Peter Navarro, who recently said that because GDP is made up of consumption, government spending, investment and net exports (exports minus imports), reducing the US trade deficit is a good way to grow the US economy.

TRADE DEFICIT

The problem with that view is that in the US — as in Australia — the size of net exports pales in comparison to consumption, investment and government spending.

That does not mean exports are not important — currently exports are a leading driver of Australia’s GDP growth — but if your focus is just on reducing the trade deficit by lowering imports, then you will actually harm the economy because we use imports to produce things.

You want net exports to grow because you are producing more exports or getting more tourists or foreign students, not because you are making imports more expensive.

The best way to improve economic growth is by increasing the participation of people in the workforce and by having those people be better at producing things — that is, increasing productivity.

Trade is actually very good at increasing productivity because it forces local companies to compete with those overseas and also allows them to import items they need at a cheaper cost.

Moreover, the benefits of trade need not just be about Australia exporting more than another nation.

If trade enables a poorer nation to become stronger economically, that can help us in the long run because, as we have seen with China, a growing middle class in that nation can be a boon for us.