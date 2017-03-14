[ LETTER ]

National anthem

A National Taiwan University survey shows that the Republic of China (ROC) anthem should disappear from the earth permanently.

The first person to support this survey result would be former president Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石), who declared the death of the ROC decades ago.

The next one to agree with this result should be Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairperson Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱) who said that the ROC did not exist when she promoted “one China, with the same interpretation” during her run for president.

Most Taiwanese like this survey result simply because the ROC anthem is actually the KMT party song in which the phrase “our party” is sung.

When singing the anthem, many Taiwanese — especially non-KMT members — skip this awkward phrase.

There is a rhythmic saying in Taiwanese: “If the KMT does not fall, Taiwan will not be good.”

It is a national anthem that divides Taiwan.

The ROC is also widely regarded as an unfit heavy “shell” put on Taiwanese.

At the presidential inauguration last year, the song Beautiful Island (美麗島) was sung loudly and enthusiastically with love for the island nation.

This is the song Taiwanese need as their national anthem, now and forever. The government — including the Executive Yuan and the Legislative Yuan — should enact this into law without delay.

Charles Hong

Columbus, Ohio