EDITORIAL: Proactive WHA policy is needed

Every year at about this time, the WHO sends out invitations for its annual World Health Assembly (WHA) in Geneva, Switzerland, in May.

Taiwan, despite its desire to contribute to the promotion of public health worldwide, has only been able to attend the assembly as an observer since 2009 via a “special arrangement” that is subject to China’s consent.

In other words, the WHO has allowed Beijing the ability to hold Taiwanese and their health concerns to ransom, with Taiwanese having to accept the use of the name “Chinese Taipei.”

Regrettably, despite the transfer of power last year, the government has remained passive on the issue, with sources at the National Security Council saying last week that the government’s intention this year is to follow convention and wait for an invitation.

The government’s passiveness raises the question of how it plans to uphold Taiwan’s sovereignty on the international stage and ensure that the international community recognizes the nation as a global player in healthcare.

China will likely oppose observer status for Taiwan, let alone a bid for full membership, so is the government just going to do nothing?

People who are quick to argue that politics should not be mixed with sports, show business, medical affairs or any other arena should wake up to reality.

As long as the China factor is involved, Taiwan’s presence in global organizations will always be deemed “political” because Beijing will never cease in its attempts — be they clandestine trickery or blatant interference — to undermine Taiwan’s international presence and status.

People who harbor such false beliefs should look no further than the fact that Taiwan has been forced to participate in international sports events and previous WHAs using the ridiculous “Chinese Taipei” appellation.

By foolishly standing by the misconception that “Taiwan should not politicize a medical event,” the government jeopardizes Taiwan’s opportunity to fight for its right to be part of the world health community while creating a black hole in the global epidemic prevention network, particularly as Taiwan is in such close proximity to China, a nation notorious for concealing epidemics.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) should take a proactive approach to the matter: Rather than waiting passively for an invitation, she should write a letter seeking full WHO membership, while calling on the body not to neglect the health rights of Taiwanese or those of foreigners living in and visiting Taiwan.

If Taiwan remains quiet, how does it expect others to voice their support for its participation?

If Taiwan remains quiet, China will continue to mislead the international community into believing that Taiwan is a province of China, while the international community mistakenly believes that Taiwan is happy with its present treatment.

In short, the government should have a strategy on how to increase Taiwan’s international breathing space while retaining the nation’s dignity, and to make the international community aware of its willingness and determination to contribute to and improve the health of all the world’s people.

By choosing to instead turn a blind eye to China’s behavior by not taking a proactive approach, the government is showing that it is no different from the former Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) administration, whose inaction helped enforce the misconception within the international community that Taiwan is part of China.