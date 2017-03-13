Fukushima disaster evacuees told to return to abandoned homes

By Justin McCurry / The Guardian, FUKUSHIMA, Japan

Thousands of people who fled after the meltdown at the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant six years ago have been told they must return to their homes or lose housing subsidies, despite lingering concerns over radiation in their former neighborhoods.

The instruction, condemned by campaigners as a violation of the evacuees’ right to live in a safe environment, would affect about 27,000 people who were not living inside the mandatory evacuation zone imposed after Fukushima became the scene of the worst nuclear accident in Japanese history.

The meltdown in three reactors occurred after a magnitude 9 earthquake on March 11, 2011, triggered a powerful tsunami that killed about 19,000 people along Japan’s northeast coast and knocked out the plant’s backup cooling system.

As a “voluntary” evacuee, Noriko Matsumoto is among those who will have their subsidies withdrawn at the end of this month, forcing them to make a near-impossible choice: Move back to homes they believe are unsafe, or face financial hardship as they struggle on living in nuclear limbo.

“Many of the other evacuees I know are in the same position,” Matsumoto said at the launch of Unequal Impact, a Greenpeace Japan report on human rights abuses affecting women and children among the 160,000 people who initially fled from areas near the plant.

As of last month, almost 80,000 were still displaced.

“They would still have to contend with high radiation if they returned, but the government is forcing them to go back by withdrawing housing assistance — that’s tantamount to a crime,” Matsumoto said.

At the time of the incident, Matsumoto was living with her husband and their two daughters in the city of Koriyama, 70km west of the stricken facility, well outside the area where tens of thousands of people were ordered to leave.

Matsumoto initially stayed put, but three months later, with her youngest daughter, then aged 12, having nosebleeds, stomach ache and diarrhoea, she left her husband behind and took their children to Kanagawa Prefecture, more than 240km south of Fukushima.

“The government is playing down the effects of radiation exposure. Yet people who don’t return to places like Koriyama after this month will be left to fend for themselves. They will become internally displaced people. We feel like we’ve been abandoned by our government,” she said.

Many of the people who left their homes of their own volition after the triple meltdown were mothers and their young children, who experts say face greater risks to their health from prolonged exposure to relatively low levels of radiation.

LIVING APART

The voluntary evacuations have forced families to live apart, while parents struggle to earn enough money to fund their new accommodation and keep up mortgage payments on their abandoned homes.

“The government has a responsibility to protect the human rights of evacuees, but it doesn’t not recognize this obligation. Instead, it downplays the health impact of the accident, especially the dangers associated with long-term radiation exposure,” said Kazuko Ito, a lawyer and the secretary-general of Tokyo-based non-governmental organization Human Rights Now.

In an arrangement repeated among thousands of other Fukushima families, Matsumoto’s husband decided to stay in Koriyama, a city of 330,000 people that was never subject to an evacuation order, and run their restaurant, rather than risk becoming unemployed by joining his wife and children in Kanagawa. The high cost of travel means the family gets together once every two months.