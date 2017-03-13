[ LETTERS ]

Ma right, but wrong

In former president Ma Ying-jeou’s (馬英九) interview with the Chinese-language World Journal published on March 3, he states unequivocally that any unification must be with a fully democratic China. He is absolutely right, of course.

Ma is then asked what happens if under such conditions a vote in Taiwan is still against unification. He replies that ought not to occur. He is incorrect.

He neglects to consider that the present People’s Republic of China (PRC), which is effectively the Qing empire, would not survive true democratization. East Turkestan and Tibet would certainly secede under full democracy, Hong Kong would declare independence. The 16 provinces of the Ming would most likely stay parts of China, but demand far greater autonomy.

Ottawa and Washington are very similar in language and culture. Yet they are capitals of two countries. Hong Kong and Beijing could scarcely be more different, starting with language. Yet they are all “China.”

That the present China will survive democratic transition intact is inconceivable, just as Taiwan’s voting to join such an entity in complicated flux seems highly improbable.

Arthur Waldron

Lauder Professor of

International Relations,

University of Pennsylvania

Need to rebuild trust

On Feb. 16, the Atomic Energy Council demanded that Taiwan Power Co (Taipower) complete the site selection for nuclear waste repositories within three years. Taipower suggests thatsome uninhabited islands or nuclear power plants could be potential sites, but these ideas have been strongly opposed by local governments, residents and environmentalists.

Siting nuclear waste repositories always encounter a serious dilemma. The government thinks it in the best interest of society to build a nuclear waste repository, while local residents often oppose the plan.

To solve this dilemma, Doug Easterling and Howard Kunreuther have proposed a voluntary approach to siting. Their normative framework could still be a useful guideline for breaking the gridlock in Taiwan.

The main point in their framework is that those persons affected by a proposed facility should have considerable influence over the decisionmaking process from construction to operation of the nuclear waste repository.

Specifically, Easterling and Kunreuther argue that four conditions need to be satisfied in the voluntary approach.

First, the facility should address a pressing societal need, not to the person or organization that is attempting to develop the facility. Second, no better solution to the problem is available. Third, all “reasonable” risk-reduction measures have been taken. Finally, the decision of where to build the facility was a fair one.

To meet these conditions, the developer should look for sites only after an extended period of learning and dialogue among potentially affected stakeholders. Potentially affected residents should have the opportunity to fully investigate all the advantages and disadvantages of the facility.

Most importantly, the locals should be granted the authentic authority to say “yes” or “no” to a facility. Only through this voluntary process are developer’s proposals are more likely to succeed.

However, Taipower’s current strategy has not fully satisfied the four conditions of the voluntary approach; thus, it did little to mitigate the opposition. For example, although Taipower’s plan of building new nuclear waste repositories encourages public participation in general, it is still not clear whether the local host community is empowered with review authority.