[ LETTER ]

Bring it on

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Central Policy Committee director Alex Tsai (蔡正元) has taken to posting comments on Facebook that call into question the integrity of former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九).

Ma’s office spokeswoman Hsu Chiao-hsin (徐巧芯) has responded by saying that Tsai might consider applying the same stringent standards to himself that he seems to apply to others, citing his involvement in the Central Motion Picture Corp corruption case.

To this, Tsai replied “bring it on,” adding that if Hsu wants to make a fight of it, Ma would end up the most hurt.

It is difficult to know to what extent Hsu might have been intimidated by Tsai’s threats. She has yet to respond.

There is no reason for Ma’s office to fear entering into a brawl with Tsai.

Ma himself has been openly complimentary about his two terms in office, saying that the whole world acknowledges his achievements and that Taiwanese will soon start to miss him.

Not only was Ma confident that his eight years in office were the most glorious years of his life, but his supporters would point to his personal integrity and unstained reputation, as well as his irreproachable character, and his great achievements in diplomacy and cross-strait relations.

Indeed, his right-hand man, former vice president Wu Den-yih (吳敦義), has also spoken of Ma’s integrity and shining achievements.

With all of this, should Ma fear having it out with Tsai?

One can only imagine how much Ma will tremble under the barrage of the cutting, incisive comments Tsai has made over the past few days. It is not enough for his office to call on KMT Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱) to rein in Tsai.

If Ma is really that untouchable, if his achievements have truly been that resounding, then what does he have to fear? Bring out the guns, go head-to-head comparing the men and their worth, fight it out in the light of day for all to see. I am not convinced that Ma will come off worst, as Tsai would have us believe.

Bring it on. A fair fight. No hitting below the belt. Where is the popcorn?

Lee Yi-ching

Taitung County