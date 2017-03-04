If Obamacare is repealed, some may need to rethink early retirement

By Austin Frakt / NY Times News Service

Here is another possible consequence of repealing the Affordable Care Act (ACA): It would be harder for many people to retire early.

Americans reaching 65 become eligible for Medicare. Before reaching that age, some can get retiree coverage from their former employers. However, not very many companies, especially small ones, offer medical insurance to retirees.

If early retirees are poor enough, they could turn to Medicaid. To retire early, everybody else would need to turn to the individual health insurance market. Without the subsidies and protections the ACA put in place, healthcare coverage would be more difficult to obtain, cost consumers more where available and provide fewer benefits than it does today.

That means that if the ACA is repealed, retiring early would become less feasible for many Americans.

This consequence is called job lock — the need to maintain a job to get health insurance. One of the arguments in favor of the ACA was that it would reduce or eliminate job lock. With repeal of the law on the agenda of Congress and US President Donald Trump, there is renewed concern about how health insurance could affect employment and retirement decisions.

These relationships have been examined extensively by academics. Though not all studies have found evidence of job lock in the pre-Obamacare era, a majority of high-quality studies have. That is the conclusion of systematic reviews conducted by the Government Accountability Office and several health economists.

Because people approaching retirement age are more prone to illness and high healthcare costs, employment-based insurance is particularly valuable to older workers — so much so that many studies document that it influences retirement decisions.

One study found that workers whose employers offered retiree health benefits were 68 percent more likely to retire early than those who lack employer-based retiree coverage.

Another study found a smaller effect, 47 percent, but that study also found that workers in poor health who had retiree health benefits were 88 percent more likely to retire early compared with similar workers lacking retiree health benefits.

Both those studies used data that are now several decades old. However, a 2014 study that incorporated more recent data — though still pre-ACA — also found that retiree health benefits encourage early retirement. The inference from these studies is that coverage options in the ACA marketplaces would similarly encourage early retirement.

Deferring retirement because of health benefits is just one form of job lock. Another example: Many studies show that spouses are much more likely to work if their partners do not have employer-based family coverage.

Other studies show that workers with cancer are more likely to continue working if that is how they get health insurance.

Two studies led by Cathy Bradley of Virginia Commonwealth University examined working women with breast cancer diagnoses. Both studies found that those who depended on their employment for coverage were more likely to remain working.

If not for job lock, we would probably see greater job mobility and entrepreneurship.

According to one analysis, 2 million more people would change jobs if it were not for job lock — presumably finding work that makes them happier or to which they are better suited.