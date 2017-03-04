Effect of claims in South China Sea

By Chen Hurng-yu 陳鴻瑜

In the three years leading up to the Permanent Court of Arbitration’s ruling on the territorial disputes in the South China Sea between China and the Philippines, clashes between the US and Chinese navies in the region reached a peak, with many observers at the time expressing concern that there was the potential of war.

However, after the court published its verdict, despite global media providing blanket coverage to voices from both camps, tensions in the sea began to dissipate. In the past six months, no further confrontations took place.

The factors that brought about this change and an analysis of how the situation might play out are as follows:

First, the Philippine government’s lawsuit against China was welcomed and supported by the US and Japan. Former US president Barack Obama’s administration sought to use the structures and principles of international law as the basis to solve conflicts in the South China Sea.

Regardless of whether Beijing chooses to accept the ruling, it is out there in the open and acts as a yardstick with which to measure China’s actions in disputed waters.

As Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Perfecto Yasay Jr have both carelessly let slip, the ruling will be the basis for discussions with China over disputed waters.

Both the US and the Philippines have sought to use the ruling to portray China as a violator of international norms. For now, they have achieved their goals and can tone down the rhetoric. Duterte has even moved quickly to mend fences with Beijing and in return has received a broad package of economic assistance from China.

Second, US President Donald Trump’s administration has yet to formulate a policy regarding the South China Sea.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson during his confirmation hearing in January said: “We’re going to have to send China a clear signal that, first, the island-building stops and, second, your access to those islands also is not going to be allowed.”

The reaction from several Chinese media outlets was unequivocal: If the US intends to blockade China from islands or reefs under its control, this will spark a military confrontation.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a comparatively restrained response and called on the US to take care over its actions and words.

On Feb. 10, US Secretary of Defense James Mattis, during a visit to Japan, sought to calm tensions, saying the US believes that at present there is no need to take any drastic military measures in the South China Sea and that resolution through diplomatic means should be the priority.

However, Mattis also clearly stated that US commercial ships and navy vessels would continue to sail through the disputed waters.

Eight days later, the Pentagon dispatched the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson to patrol the South China Sea. It was a reaffirmation of the US’ commitment to ensuring freedom of navigation in the contested waters.

The carrier battle group sailed close to islands controlled by China, on several of which China’s military is believed to have already deployed missile launchers. If US warships sail too close to these islands during future exercises, there is the potential for conflict.

Third, Duterte is pursuing an independent foreign policy that involves distancing his country from the US to forge closer relations with China. Having greatly improved relations with Beijing, the two sides have reached an agreement over the disputed Scarborough Shoal (Huangyan Island, 黃岩島).