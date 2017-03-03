Historical lessons for achieving civic unity

By Paul Lin 林保華

Taiwan has long been oppressed by “two Chinas”: the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and the Republic of China (ROC). After universal suffrage, the nation gradually divided into those who identify with the ROC as a sovereign nation independent from the PRC, and the privileged class within the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) who identify with China.

As time went on, the former began working closely with independence supporters, while the latter continued to impose the old idea that the ROC is China rather than an independent nation of Taiwanese. The situation became even more difficult when some members of the latter tried to collude with the PRC.

The “two Chinas” have oppressed Taiwan politically, economically, militarily and culturally. Cultural oppression even grabbed hold of people’s minds. In addition to the authoritarian party-state ideology still common among those who act as intermediaries for cross-strait relations, there is narrow-minded parochialism and selfishness, a lack of tolerance, an inability to see the bigger picture, and an obsession with social status and material rewards. These values are all obstacles to Taiwan’s nation-building efforts.

Making Taiwan independent will take considerable time and require tactical skills. Unity is important, and more important than unity among pro-ROC independence supporters and pro-Taiwanese independence supporters is the consolidation of all pro-localization forces and how they can work to garner more support from those who still lean toward the PRC and the ROC as China.

It is impossible to change the minds of all Taiwanese who support China, especially those with vested interests. Nevertheless, the main goal should still be to try to garner as much support for Taiwanese independence as possible. Unity should be achieved by making independence the national consensus, and transitional justice should be promoted on that basis.

Although reform is just getting started, it has met with a lot of opposition. Many of those affected are making desperate attempts to resist change, some showing their most base nature. Reformers are getting impatient and some are growing overly ambitious, cursing the opposition and even vilifying members of their own party. This has allowed time for supporters of either “China” to recuperate and to counterattack by further dividing the reformers.

We can learn from history: In 1927, Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) arrested and executed many KMT members linked to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Following the heavy loss, the CCP leadership was accused of leaning right. It later organized an uprising to overthrow the KMT government, but due to its lack of patience and poorly designed platforms, it lost 90 percent of its base.

Things did not improve for the CCP until 1936, when it began calling for a “united front” and divided the KMT. During that time, the CCP severely criticized Chiang’s plan to prioritize the suppression of domestic rebels over the country’s defense against invasion. By doing so, the CCP forced the KMT into war with Japan, which led to the KMT army’s overextension, allowing the CCP time to recuperate. As a result, the KMT was defeated by the CCP and forced to retreat to Taiwan.

Taiwanese and the pan-green camp should not make the same mistakes.

Considering Taiwan’s economic and military strength, and its lack of international support, it will be difficult to achieve independence. If it had not been for the US, the KMT would not have handed over power so easily after its election losses. Therefore, one key to improving Taiwan’s political situation is in how it operates independently, as well as with the US.