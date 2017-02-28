CPJ says Trump’s media war raises risks worldwide

By Edward Helmore / The Guardian, NEW YORK

The administration of US President Donald Trump should “act as a champion of press freedom,” a senior member of the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said on Saturday, rather than prosecute a war with mainstream US media that could “send a signal to other countries that it is okay to verbally abuse journalists and undermine their credibility.”

Rob Mahoney, deputy executive director of the CPJ, a nonprofit that promotes press freedom worldwide, told the Guardian that Trump’s attacks on the press do not “help our work trying to deal with countries like Turkey, Ethiopia or Venezuela, where you have governments who want to nothing more than to silence and intimidate the press.”

Mahoney also said attempts to favor conservative press outlets and declare the mainstream media the “enemy of the American people” looked like a deliberate effort by the White House to “inoculate itself from criticism.”

“Any time the press now uncovers an scandal or wrongdoing the administration can dismiss it as false,” he said.

On Friday, the US administration blocked a number of media outlets, including the New York Times, CNN and the Guardian, from an off-camera briefing with White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

Spicer later said the White House planned to “aggressively push back” against the press.

“We’re just not going to sit back and let false narratives, false stories, inaccurate facts get out there,” he said.

On Friday night, Trump kept up his attack, using Twitter to say: “FAKE NEWS media knowingly doesn’t tell the truth. A great danger to our country. The failing @nytimes has become a joke. Likewise @CNN.Sad!”

BLOWBACK

Within the press, reaction was furious.

“Nothing like this has ever happened at the White House in our long history of covering multiple administrations,” New York Times editor Dean Baquet said.

“This is a deeply troubling and divisive act. Holding power to account is an essential part of the democratic process, and that’s exactly what the Guardian will continue to do,” Guardian US editor Lee Glendinning said.

The White House Correspondents Association attempted to play down the issue, saying the administration was still providing near-daily briefings.

“I don’t think that people should rush to judgment to suggest that this is the start of a big crackdown on media access,” WHCA president Jeff Mason told the New York Times.

Nonetheless, the episode came a day after senior Trump adviser Steve Bannon, in an appearance at the conservative CPAC event in Maryland, denounced the “corporatist, globalist media,” which he said was “adamantly opposed to an economic nationalist agenda” and “always wrong” about the administration.

“Every day there is going to be a fight,” Bannon said.

DISTRACTION EFFORT?

Some observers suggested the move to block some organizations from the Friday briefing was an attempt to distract the public from controversial stories.

On Saturday, the Trump administration faced new reports regarding its efforts to downplay what intelligence agencies believe to be communications between campaign staff and Russian intelligence.

The Washington Post reported that the administration asked senior members of the intelligence community and the US Congress to call news organizations and challenge such reports.

The calls were organized after the administration unsuccessfully asked FBI officials to dispute the accuracy of stories, the Post said.