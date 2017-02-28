Trump’s bluster is China’s gain

By Sushil Seth

The US’ long-term allies are bewildered about the direction and future of their relationship with the world’s — still — most powerful country.

Take Australia, which has loyally stood by the US for a century, forging stronger ties during World War II and subsequently sealing it with the Australia-New Zealand-US (ANZUS) alliance. It fought alongside the US in the Korean and Vietnam wars, and is part of the US-led coalition in wars in the Middle East. You name it, and Australia is there by the US’ side.

It is also the site of some important electronic US intelligence gathering stations, which serve as the eyes and ears of its military machine. It hosts US troops in rotation in its north and there is some talk of permanent US bases.

It is important to point out that Australia’s loyalty has been largely self-serving for reasons of its own perceived insecurity. Having been more-or-less abandoned by Britain during World War II, which was preoccupied with the European theater, it was the US that found in Australia a very useful and important ally in its war with Japan in the Pacific.

However, when the US decided to grant Japan autonomy — essentially under US supervision and control — Australia was not too happy about it against the backdrop of Japan’s war record. To assure both Australia and New Zealand of the US’ protective role, Washington signed the ANZUS treaty. Originally designed against possible Japanese national revival, it subsequently became a larger, all-purpose alliance.

With China now emerging as a security threat with its activities in the South China Sea, Australia’s role as a US ally is even more relevant. The sort of role it will have is a subject of discussion in Australia, especially in this new era under US President Donald Trump.

Australia has a security complex about its Asian neighborhood, being the only predominantly European/white country in the region. The “White Australia” policy was an expression of its fear of being swamped by Asian immigrants, particularly from China.

Now that China is powerful and potentially threatening, Australia’s security alliance with the US is regarded as even more important.

At the same time, China has also emerged as Australia’s biggest trading partner, with Australian commodity exports an important mainstay of its economy. Therefore, Canberra is trying to tread a delicate balance between its security ties with the US and its trade ties with China.

When Trump talks off-script on foreign and security affairs, it creates a bit of a shudder in the Australian political establishment.

A case in point was the way Trump hung up on a telephone conversation with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, reportedly cutting it to 25 minutes from the scheduled one hour.

It happened because Turnbull urged Trump to honor the agreement, signed with former US president Barack Obama’s administration, requiring the US to take the bulk of boat refugees — so-called because they arrived in leaky boats — that Australia had subcontracted to its small neighbors for detention in camps. They happen to come from some of the Muslim countries banned under Trump’s executive order.

To its disgrace, Australia bribed its tiny neighbors Nauru and Papua New Guinea to put these 2,000-or-so asylum-seekers in some of the most inhumane camps as a deterrence to other boat refugees.