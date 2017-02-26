Checks and balances on co-investments before roads and bridges

By Paolo Mauro

In last year’s US presidential election, Hillary Rodham Clinton and now-US President Donald Trump agreed that the US economy is suffering from dilapidated infrastructure, and both called for greater investment in renovating and upgrading the country’s public capital stock. Now that the Trump administration is preparing its first budget outline, its initiatives in this area will be a central focus of attention.

The US is not alone. Infrastructure gaps are an even more urgent problem in the rest of the world. Other advanced economies also need to revive moribund investment and emerging economies to prepare for population growth, increased consumption, and higher demand for transportation spending.

Initiatives adopted in the aftermath of the 2008 global financial crisis are beginning to promote infrastructure investment. In the EU, the Juncker Plan — which draws on EU funds to help finance riskier and more innovative projects — aims to generate more than US$300 billion in investment from last year until next year.

There is an even greater push for infrastructure investment in emerging economies — especially China, which is pursuing projects both at home and abroad. In recent years, China has set up domestically funded institutions, such as the Silk Road Fund, and spurred the establishment of new international financial institutions, such as the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

When done well, infrastructure investment can revive flagging economies and pay for itself by galvanizing private-sector activity and fostering economic growth. However, when done poorly, public infrastructure spending can lead to corruption and waste, with taxpayers footing the bill for “bridges to nowhere.”

Properly executed infrastructure investment entails more than just financing; it also requires that all the myriad details of a project’s selection, design and implementation be closely managed.

Here, the keys to success are not just professional skill and technocratic expertise. They are also transparency and a free press. People should have accurate facts about a project, so that they can monitor its progress and pressure policymakers to protect public interests.

In a new book, Tomas Hellebrandt and I project that consumer spending on transportation will quadruple by 2035 in sub-Saharan Africa, India, China and other emerging Asian countries.

People who earn US$200 per year spend only 1 percent of their income on transportation, compared with 18 percent for people earning US$20,000. In the next two decades, the number of people earning US$6,000 to US$20,000 will increase by more than 1 billion and many of them will purchase their first car. Meanwhile, the number of people with annual incomes of US$20,000 and above will increase by almost 800 million and many of them will begin to fly for leisure.

Transportation networks in emerging economies will have to expand vastly to keep up with this growing demand, and while advanced economies already have extensive transportation infrastructure and stable populations, their networks urgently need renovation and repair.

Emerging countries will be able to muster sufficient financing for infrastructure only if they expand the role of the private sector; pension funds and life insurance companies, in particular, could furnish vast resources. However, to capitalize on this opportunity, prudential requirements for such investors must be loosened, so that they can hold diversified portfolios of infrastructure projects. Co-investment platforms with multilateral and regional development banks should be established to boost the credibility of these investments.