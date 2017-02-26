Why Uber-style public services are not the answer to the burden of democracy

By Tim Dunlop / The Guardian

In the film I, Daniel Blake, a middle-aged man is rendered unfit for work by a heart condition. As he undertakes the tortuous process of navigating the welfare system, the film captures the way in which the privatized bureaucracies of the modern neoliberal state are every bit as awful, soul-destroying and Kafkaesque as the government bureaucracies they replaced.

As it stands, too much of what bureaucracy concerns itself with is the monitoring and punishing of ordinary citizens, and modern technologies can make matters worse.

Just ask all the Australian “Daniel Blakes” harassed by Centrelink for debts they did not owe because of the introduction of an algorithm that cross-referenced government benefits with people’s tax records.

The idea was to detect any undeclared income but, because the data was not adequately “cleansed” — checked for errors in format, duplications and the like — it produced a large number of false positives. This meant people were sent letters demanding they pay back money they had not received.

Australian Senator Jenny McAllister described one example in parliament this month, in which a 67-year-old pensioner was falsely billed A$36,000 and had her pension canceled.

The mistake was corrected, but it is an error that will keep happening as long as technology is imposed thoughtlessly in bureaucracies designed to discipline rather than help.

It is a good reminder of something the scholar Mark Fisher argued in his book Capitalist Realism — namely, that any sort of left-wing populism likely to challenge the rising tide of right-wing populism needs to be committed to getting rid of this sort of dehumanizing bureaucracy.

How do you do that?

Technology could help, if implemented properly.

A report released by the UK think tank Reform suggests that robots and other forms of artificial intelligence might be able to replace up to 250,000 bureaucrats within the next 15 years.

It makes the point that “the demands on public services are changing rapidly” and that an “aging population, with increased prevalence of chronic conditions, requires a new way of delivering health and social care.”

All true, but, as the Centrelink example exposes, some skepticism is warranted.

For all its reasonable analysis, the report exhibits the worst sort of techno-boosterism, with a good dash of neoliberal groupthink thrown in for good measure. Not only does it presume that losses are sexy — efficient! streamlined! empowering! — the report is soaked in the hubris that assumes matters of governance can be reduced to something neat and clean like a new online platform.

As noted in an article in Politico, this is a pathology straight out of Silicon Valley: “Whenever the tech world turns its attention to politics, there is always the hint of this nerdish fascination for system: an inattention to what politics actually is or does, but a fetishization of efficiency, the latent notion that all these 18th-century structures really should just be replaced with something you can download on your phone.”

This nerdish fascination for system is nowhere more apparent than in the report’s suggestion that we introduce Uber-type platforms into government processes.

“‘Contingent labor’ platforms,” it says, “may suit hospitals and schools as an alternative to traditional agency models. It may also suit organizations who face seasonal peaks of demand... Using such platforms in the public sector would show its commitment to delivering working practices fit for the 21st century.”